6 spooktacular books to cozy up to this fall

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Autumn provides the perfect landscape for stories both comforting and strange, adding ambiance and immersion to these plots. This selection of books and novellas has something for everyone and captures the season’s greetings. As the weather chills, grab a hot drink, your favorite blanket and dive into one of these curated books below.

“Metamorphosis” by Franz Kafka

This chilling classic is perfect for readers wanting a short story that will stick. At around only 100 pages, the story follows a traveling salesman, Gregor Samsa, who finds himself transformed into a giant insect. Struggling to assimilate in his new form, Gregor contemplates his transformation and its possible consequences as they manifest into reality. Kafka’s surrealist novella explores themes of transformation, identity and alienation without ever getting too spooky.

“The Monster of Elendhaven” by Jennifer Giesbrecht

This gothic thriller, also on the shorter side, offers a more chilling experience for the reader, as dark fantasy intertwines with horror in this novella. The story itself follows a murderous and cruel monster named Johann, who cannot die and is mysteriously subservient to his frail and traumatized master, Herr Liekenbloom. Complex, dark and rich, this story guarantees an intoxicating storytelling complete with perplexing character foils.

“Spookily Yours” by Jennifer Chipman

This romance is an autumnal refresh for readers looking to embrace Halloween themes and those who love sappy storytelling. This book features a bubbly witch and an angsty demon who, regardless of the consequences, can’t help but fall for each other. If you’re looking for a cozy, sweet read, this book is for you.

“A Land So Wide” by Erin A. Craig

For those wanting a more twisted tale, Craig offers a dark fantasy world built from Scottish folklore. The story follows Greer Mackenzie, a girl in a city trapped by the very device protecting them from evil beings that live beyond the city line. Desperate to find her lover, Greer breaks free from the curse and unravels the many secrets of her city. The lush descriptions and eerie settings make this a compelling tale to enjoy by the fire, on a chilling Autumn night.

“The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman

This clever and cozy mystery follows four retirees who meet weekly to discuss cold true crime cases. After a local murder case unfolds, the group of unlikely friends takes on the challenge of catching the killer. This mysterious and wholesome story sets the stage for an effortlessly cozy and enthralling reading experience.

“Good Neighbors: The Full Collection” by Stephanie Burgis

This book consists of a collection of short stories and novellas that weave themselves together, depicting a neighborhood full of love, mystery and Halloween-themed magic. Each story can be read alone in small separate sessions, or consumed in one long cozy marathon. Witty, romantic and tinged with gothic charm, this series is a must-read for anyone who loves quirky world-building and cozy spookiness.