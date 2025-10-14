National Night Out brings together Waco residents and first responders

By Charlie Cole | Broadcast Reporter

The Waco Police Department planned neighborhood block parties all across the city last Tuesday night in celebration of National Night Out.

This event helps bring community members and first responders together in a casual environment to establish interpersonal connections.

“Well, this is an annual event,” Waco police officer Sofie Martinez said. “We’ve been having this since 1991, and it’s an opportunity for neighbors to come out, engage with one another and let the criminal element know that neighbors are going to band together and they’re going to keep crime out of their neighborhoods.”

There were 25 different parties set up, and members of the police and fire departments stopped by at several of them to interact with local residents. Martinez believes these relationships are extremely important for both citizens and first responders.

“When things do go bad, our citizens are going to be more apt to communicate with us and let us know what is going on in the neighborhoods that we need to address to help make their neighborhood safer,” Martinez said.

Many of the block parties had food and drinks available for whoever showed up. Officers also brought toys and trinkets to give out to the children in each neighborhood, which is another crucial bond for police to form.

“Later on, maybe in December, one of the little kids may see us like, ‘Oh, you came to my neighborhood,’” Martinez said. “So that too starts a relationship with the young citizens where we begin that relationship, and as they grow they know that their police department is there to work for them and to help make their communities better and safer.”