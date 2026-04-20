Baylor Theatre professor adapts 1882 play ‘An Enemy of the People’ to contemporary context

By Camille Kelly | Reporter

The Baylor Theatre Department presents a contemporary adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play, “An Enemy of the People.” Created by Dr. Carla Neuss, assistant professor of theatre, the play stays true to its original premise and themes while introducing a modern setting and context.

Neuss first encountered the original play in her theater and science class, which she taught at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The production has recently raised attention due to timely themes, such as science denialism, pollution and polarizing politics.

Two and a half years ago, Neuss decided to adapt the play to a contemporary context.

“There’s also this conversation in the play about how democracy works, like free speech and cancel culture,” Neuss said. “A lot of what I do as a writer and director is take canonical plays that I think have something that they can shine light about in our contemporary society and then modernize them to do that.”

Neuss is now directing the play for the last theater show of Baylor’s 2026 spring season. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

The show will include evening performances at 7:30 p.m. from April 28 to May 2 and a matinee May 3 at 2 p.m. in the Mabee Theatre at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.

Argyle junior Walker DeBord, who studied the original 1882 play in Neuss’ theatre classes, is now playing a character in the show that was created solely for this contemporary version.

“The hardest part is bringing a brand-new character to life, and the only person that’s ever spoken these lines is me,” DeBord said. “But at the same time, that’s been one of the most exciting parts of the whole process so far, is working with everyone and bringing this new show to life.”

San Antonio senior Megan Hart plays the main character of the production, Dr. Tessa Stockmann.

Hart elaborated that this show deals with themes of public opinion and truth and will definitely make people think.

“I think one of the things that people are going to have the chance to connect with is the fact that all of these characters are really flawed,” Hart said. “Because of that, it makes the show a good example of everyday life. The show deals a lot with conflict and figuring out, whenever a problem does arise and people have conflicting views, what do you do about it?”

Hart said the conflict presented in the show is intentional.

“I think one of the things that the show represents well is the fact that all of our choices have consequences,” Hart said. “When we’re living in a very politically polarized world where people are often saying, ‘It’s my way or the highway,’ and they kind of refuse to see the other side.”

Neuss said the show leans heavily into political dilemmas, but her goal with this play is not to make one side or the other seem right, but rather to challenge everyone.

“I’m hoping this will offer something different, and that all audience members can recognize that something written in 1880, which feels like a long time ago, can actually speak to our contemporary moment surprisingly well,” Neuss said. “There’s a sort of universality or a timelessness to some of these great works of dramatic literature.”

On May 1, there will be a “talk back” after the show, where audience members are invited to participate in a Q&A with Neuss and the cast about the process of adapting the show.