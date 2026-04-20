Waco Hall to close early for TPUSA event amid safety planning

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

Baylor will close Waco Hall early Wednesday as part of campus safety preparations surrounding a Turning Point USA event, prompting adjustments for classes and rehearsals held in the building.

The complex will be vacated beginning at 2:15 p.m., according to School of Music Interim Dean Randall Bradley.

“There are approximately 17 classes and rehearsals in the Waco Hall Complex on Wednesday afternoon,” Randall said via email.

All 17 will be canceled in preparation for the event.

Faculty were initially told the building would close at noon, but the timeline was adjusted to allow early afternoon classes to meet before the shutdown.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, leading to increased security measures and changes to building access in and around Waco Hall. Large campus events are evaluated through a Special Events Assessment Rating process, a framework established by the Department of Homeland Security that helps determine appropriate security measures.

Baylor’s Department of Public Safety works with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to prepare for events of varying scale, from athletic competitions and concerts to guest speakers and campus traditions. The department also monitors similar events at other institutions as part of its planning process.

Student organizers of “All Are Neighbors,” including College Democrats President JW LaStrape, have outlined specific precautions for attendees. LaStrape said multiple safety measures will be in place at Cashion Wednesday evening for the event in addition to the ticket requirement.

“Upon advice from Baylor’s in-house security experts, we are also including a no bag, no water bottle policy, as well as utilizing detectors upon entry into the event,” LaStrape said over text. “Additionally, at least one uniformed BUPD officer will be in the room.”

LaStrape said those measures do not include additional security personnel that speakers may bring.

Some students said the added precautions reflect the nature of high-profile campus events. Houston sophomore Steven Godwin said safety should remain the priority.

“There are a lot of factors that play into an event like this, and opinions and emotions can be high, so ensuring that everyone is safe should be the top priority,” Godwin said.

In a statement, Baylor emphasized its commitment to both safety and free expression, noting that it regularly hosts speakers with a wide range of viewpoints and does not endorse the perspectives presented at student-led events. University officials said both TPUSA and All Are Neighbors worked with Baylor to ensure their events align with institutional policies.

Baylor also encouraged students, faculty and staff to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to the Baylor University Police Department or through the university’s safety app.