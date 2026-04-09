Alternative TPUSA event ‘All Are Neighbors’ approved by Baylor

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

As Turning Point USA’s “This is the Turning Point” tour meets in Waco Hall April 22, another group will meet a few doors down for “All Are Neighbors,” an alternative option for students.

Baylor’s College Democrats, the NAACP, Students Demand Action, Hearts for the Homeless and Texas Rising will host “All Are Neighbors” at 5 p.m. April 22 on the fifth floor of Cashion Academic Center. Speakers will include Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign and Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Rev. Paul Raushenbush, president of the Interfaith Alliance, alongside others currently in the approval process.

Dr. John Singletary, professor in the school of social work, said in an email obtained by The Lariat that after a few messages from speakers, they will head to the Burleson Quadrangle for a prayer vigil around 6 p.m.

Joseph Naylor, a Fort Worth senior and event organizer, said as of right now, the group has approval but awaits a few details.

“The approval process has several elements,” Naylor said over text. “As of now it is still in progress, but several important pieces have been approved already, including keynote speaker Kelley Robinson.”

The group has permission from Baylor to host the event, things like speakers, the exact timeline and room availability, but several details have yet to be nailed down.

“Logistics are still being finalized, but yes, as of right now the plan is to host the event at Cashion,” Naylor said.

University spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in a statement Baylor values offering different political voices equal opportunity for discussion.

“As an academic institution, Baylor University is committed to ensuring open dialogue and the robust exchange of ideas and perspectives,” Fogleman said over email. “We hold this commitment along with an obligation to provide a safe and nurturing educational environment within a caring Christian community. The University worked with the student organizations to align the event with institutional policies and procedures.”

Fort Worth senior Carolina Rey told The Lariat last month that Baylor’s College Democrats have historically faced issues attempting to host speakers.

“They’re saying it’s fine if a student organization hosts it, and it’s not Baylor hosting it, but Baylor’s suppressing other people from coming,” Rey said. “I think you should have free speech either way, and people have a right to attend either thing.”

College Democrats President JW LaStrape said the event will be centered on unity and dialogue rather than division, and all are welcome to attend. For LaStrape, it’s an alternative to TPUSA’s message of division.

“It is important that the event take place at the time that Turning Point USA is on campus to provide an alternate sanctuary and focus for students, faculty and staff,” LaStrape said.

Baptist News Global reported that having an alternative event would “place university administrators in a bind because they have sought to avoid criticism from conservative constituents by denying homosexuality is acceptable Christian identity or practice.”

In 2019, Baylor’s school of social work hosted Christian LGBT author and founder of Gay Christian Network Justin Lee, and a few months later, Glen Maxey, the first openly gay Texas House of Representatives member, spoke at an event hosted by College Democrats.