Students push to organize alternative event to TPUSA

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

As Turning Point USA prepares to visit Baylor, a coalition of student groups are organizing an alternative event focused on unity, dialogue and inclusion.

The proposed event, titled “All Are Neighbors,” is organized by groups including the NAACP, Students Demand Action, Hearts for the Homeless, College Democrats and Texas Rising. Organizers said the event is intended to bring together students, faculty and staff across backgrounds and beliefs.

Waco senior and College Democrats President JW LaStrape said the event aims to create space for community and conversation.

“The main goal of this event is to bring together a broad coalition of students and faculty within the Baylor community through interfaith dialogue and solidarity with the marginalized,” LaStrape said.

The effort comes as Baylor prepares to host Turning Point USA’s “This Is the Turning Point” tour, featuring conservative speakers at Waco Hall as part of a national campus speaking tour.

The main goal for Fort Worth senior and event organizer Joseph Naylor is to allow students to have a voice, feel comfortable and remind the community about the importance of caring for one another.

“This event is something we’re doing to make everyone feel welcomed, safe and comfortable here and to let the population know that we are all neighbors of one another and we should care for each other as such,” Naylor said.

Dallas junior Carson Runnels favors TPUSA but said he is happy to see both sides have the opportunity to host an event.

“I’m interested in what TPUSA has to say, but I also think it’s a good thing that students who see things differently have their own event, too,” Runnels said.

LaStrape said the timing and message of the event are intentional.

“If TPUSA can have speakers come to campus in large venues, our student organizations should be able to host events with speakers too,” LaStrape said.

The event will serve as an alternative space for students who feel negatively influenced by TPUSA’s message.

“It is important that the event take place at the time that Turning Point USA is on campus to provide an alternate sanctuary and focus for students, faculty and staff,” LaStrape said.

Houston senior Hanna Al Hayek told Baptist News Global she thought it was important that another event was organized as an alternative to TPUSA.

“It is no secret that TPUSA promotes ideologies of Christian supremacy and white supremacy,” Al Hayek said in an interview with Baptist News Global. “They are the same group that had to have an alternate Super Bowl performance despite an American already performing at it. Bad Bunny just wasn’t their type of American.”

The program is expected to include indoor speakers followed by an outdoor interfaith prayer gathering. Planned speakers include Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, and Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, president of the Interfaith Alliance, along with Baylor faculty and student leaders.

LaStrape said the event will focus on unity and dialogue across differences.

“We will not use our platform to promote division, but will instead advocate for dialogue and collaboration between people from all backgrounds and faith traditions,” LaStrape said.

Fort Worth junior Kendall Aviles said it’s important to allow both parties an opportunity to host an event for students to attend.

“I think it’s important that both events are happening because it gives students the opportunity to hear different perspectives and decide for themselves what they believe,” Aviles said.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with speakers, followed by an interfaith prayer gathering at 6 p.m. The event is open to all members of the Baylor community.

LaStrape said hopes attendees leave with a better understanding of community and shared values.

“We are trying to promote a campus culture based on empathy, understanding and equal partnership,” LaStrape said.

Organizers said they are still seeking university approval to hold the event on campus.