Primates at Cameron Park Zoo learn to comply with heart health monitoring

By Kamryn Anthis | Intern

Cameron Park Zoo is teaching its primates to cooperate with blood draws, blood pressure testing, EKGs, echocardiograms, X-rays and more.

Zookeepers from all over the world traveled to Waco April 7-8 to observe the revolutionary medical technology at the zoo at its ninth annual Great Ape Cardiac Clinic Workshop. But this has been in the works for years.

After the addition of a baby orangutan to the primate family, the zoo’s clinic allowed specialists from zoos across the world to observe the training and technologies they implemented. The zoo’s technology helps increase the longevity and quality of primates’ lives.

Through presentations and hands-on demonstrations, three of the Cameron Park Zoo’s leading primate experts educated experts on techniques for training apes to comply with cardiac testing, as well as on the machinery itself, according to Senior Keeper of Mammals Emily Ellison.

“Humans have so many tools to monitor and track cardiac health,” Ellison said. “Through operant conditioning and positive reinforcement training, we can use those same tools for ape species.”

Many of the zoo’s orangutans are well trained to receive cardiac care, such as X-rays, EKGs, pulse oximetry and blood draws after operant conditioning — learned behavior like teaching a dog tricks — and specialized training. By sharing the information in a free clinic, Mammal Keeper Lindsey Prior hopes to spread tips so other zoo staff members can implement the technology at their own zoos.

“Every ape is different, even in the same species, so we really want people to take things that they learn here and modify and adapt them,” Prior said.

Staff members like Zookeeper Madi McCaleb know the personalities of their animals inside and out, and the yearly clinic draws people from all over to see the interactions between keepers and animals.

“Because we get so many new people from so many different places every year, we learn more tips and tricks every single year,” McCaleb said. “This is never redundant.”

As the zoo continues to grow and new animals come, Ellison said it’s increasingly more important to monitor the animals’ health. Ravi, the zoo’s newborn orangutan, serves as an example to many of how the lives of these creatures can be helped.

“If any of this would extend the life or the welfare of one animal, we have more than succeeded,” Ellison said.

The clinic serves as a donation of knowledge to improve the livelihood of different species in zoos all over. Zoo employees encouraged Waco residents to visit the zoo to learn more about the primates and their training.