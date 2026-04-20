Morrison closes after building-wide power outage

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Following an electrical transformer failure and a building-wide power outage, all classes in Morrison Hall have been relocated for the foreseeable future, according to a Baylor News Flash email.

According to the announcement, the approximately 135 classes occurring in Morrison Hall will meet in a new location through at least Friday.

Students have been instructed to watch for emails from instructors regarding new locations, and employees in Waco Hall must coordinate virtual work or alternate work locations with their managers.

In an email obtained by The Lariat, Associate University Registrar Dawn Khoury said the scheduling team has worked to provide temporary assignments to the classes. The new assignments are planned for the remainder of the year, but will return to Morrison once the building is restored. Khoury said the classes have utilized buildings all across campus.

“Over the next several days, you may notice increased student traffic in your buildings,” Khoury said in the email.

Khoury added that the relocations may increase student traffic across campus.

“We certainly appreciate your ‘hospitality’ and understanding of these temporary assignments,” Khoury said.

The closure was initially announced Sunday night, and the email assured readers that an electrical vendor was on site to analyze the issue and begin repairs.

Constructed in 1955, Morrison Hall originally held the Baylor Law School. Now Morrison houses Baylor’s Department of Communication, Department of Classics, Department of Philosophy and the Baylor Graduate School.