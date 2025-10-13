Mobile clinics provide speedy solution to flu prevention

By Arden Berry | Staff Writer

For a quick, convenient way to prevent a long battle with the flu, Health Services is offering mobile flu vaccine clinics to students and staff.

According to its website, Baylor Health Services is holding five clinics total, with three upcoming on Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Foster 143 and 144, Oct. 28 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Beckham and White Rooms at the SUB and Oct. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Sid Richardson Lobby.

Uriah Yarbrough organized these flu vaccine clinics and said Health Services tries to make the clinics as convenient as possible.

“This is the fourth year I’ve been doing this, and I find that any type of delay in time is like, bam, they just peel off and go,” Yarbrough said. “So what we do is we identify four sites here on campus that we know are the heavy traffic sites.”

Yarbrough said though a vaccinated individual can still feel ill if they get the flu, the vaccine will mitigate the effects.

“The point is to prevent you from getting so ill that it interrupts your activities of daily living, like going to class,” Yarbrough said. “We want you in class. We want you to be a part of the community. Get your flu vaccine so we can keep you in the community.”

Yarbrough said there are six student vaccinators who work at these clinics.

Director of Nursing Lilia Gonzalez said the flu vaccines are free for students, but they can bring their health insurance card to ensure their file shows the vaccine record.

“If there are any students out there that are uninsured that want to get the flu vaccine, Baylor does cover the cost,” Gonzalez said.

According to the Health Services website, walk-ins are welcome, but students are encouraged to make an appointment through the health portal for a quicker check-in.

Yarbrough said the clinics are scheduled for this time of year to help prepare students to go home for the holidays.

“For you to reach peak immunity, it takes about up to four weeks,” Yarbrough said. “We have Thanksgiving coming up, and we have Christmas coming up. So if you want to be really good [with] your immune system at its peak when you go home, October is the month to get the vaccine.”

However, Gonzalez said students who cannot come to the clinics can still schedule appointments with Health Services to receive their flu vaccine.

“We want you guys to be prepared,” Yarbrough said. “When you go home, if you do catch something, when you come back, it’s not as severe, and you can continue your classes.”