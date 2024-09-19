Mobile flu shot clinics to keep campus safe, healthy this fall

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

With flu season just around the corner, Baylor is making it easy and free for students, faculty and staff to stay healthy with a series of mobile flu clinics running from Sept. 19 to Nov. 12. This time of year often brings a spike in illness, but the inclusion of mobile clinics provide campus with quick, convenient care.

The clinics offer the trivalent flu vaccine, which protects against three strains of the flu, said Uriah Yarbrough, a clinic coordinator and registered nurse. This simple and convenient option allows members of the Baylor community to protect themselves and others from seasonal illness.

“This year, the United States has switched to the trivalent flu vaccine due to one of the strains not being seen in the last four years,” Yarbrough said.

Michelle Herbelin, the administrative operations manager for Baylor University Health Services, emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, as flu cases are already being reported.

“The flu is already going around, and it’s important that everyone gets the shot to stay protected,” Herbelin said. “This is the fastest way to get the flu shot. If you want the vaccine at your convenience, I recommend the mobile clinic, but you’re always welcome to get it at the Health Center in-office.”

Yarbrough said that students are being incentivized to get the flu shot with efforts to increase participation.

“We’re really trying to reach the student population this year, which is why we added incentives,” Yarbrough said. “We’re working closely with Greek life to offer a service hour to those who get vaccinated.”

Additionally, the university is holding a raffle at the end of the mobile clinics with prizes from the Baylor Bookstore.

“It’ll be a random pick, so students have a chance to win some great prizes,” Yarbrough said.

Herbelin said the vaccine is free for all students, faculty and staff, though those with health insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

“We do not pass any costs on for the vaccine,” said Herbelin. “But if you have health insurance, we ask that you bring it.”

Dallas junior Kamran Ibrahim expressed his appreciation for the convenience of the mobile flu clinics.

“I really appreciate that Baylor is offering the flu shot on campus; it makes it so convenient for me,” Ibrahim said.

As someone who often gets sick when the weather changes, Ibrahim stressed the importance of getting vaccinated before finals week.

“I always get sick around this time, so getting the flu shot to protect myself is crucial,” Ibrahim said. “If you’re even considering going to one of the mobile clinics, do it so we can prevent sickness this fall.”