Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Chi host annual block party against domestic violence

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Alpha Chi Omega hosted its annual Block Party event on Thursday on Fountain Mall with Sigma Chi, the first time these groups have paired for this event.

“It’s been awesome working with Apha Chi Omega this week, putting on this awesome event,” said Murrieta, Calif., sophomore and Sigma Chi philanthropy chair Jaxon Nash. “It’s been an honor supporting their philanthropy along with ours, … we thank them for giving us the chance to help out with this week.”

Live music, food trucks and retail vendors were scattered across the lawn to entertain attendees throughout the night. The main goal of the event was to raise money for their philanthropy, domestic violence awareness and education, and even helped support Sigma Chi’s philanthropy, the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, said McKinney senior and Alpha Chi Omega president, Ella Schmidt.

“When I was a freshman, the statistic was that one in four women would experience domestic violence in their lifetime,” Schmidt said. “Now, it’s one in two women. To see the statistic change so much in such a short amount of time really shocked us, shocked myself and our chapter.”

Block Party serves as one of Alpha Chi Omega’s key philanthropy events of the year. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Waco Family Abuse Center (FAC), which provides resources and support for survivors. Schmidt said that the cause is close to the hearts of all members.

“Being able to serve the local FAC that we’re partnered with is just such an incredible opportunity,” Schmidt said. “It means a lot to us that they trust us so much to be able to go to their facility and serve. … Being able to serve hands-on is so important to us. It’s really an amazing way to give back to the community and help the FAC staff.”

The main event was a high heel race inspired by the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” challenge, where participants walk a mile in heels, according to the Block Party Instagram; however, Alpha Chi Omega put its own twist on the event, making it a relay-style race with two rounds.

The goal of the event is to put men in women’s shoes — literally and figuratively — urging self-reflection and empathy for victims of domestic violence. Conway, Ark., sophomore Drake Naylor won the race.

“That was so funny, I loved every minute of that,” Newport Beach, Calif., sophomore Kendall Stake said. “I love how it’s entertaining but also still has meaning and a cause.”

Although the event has a serious cause, Alpha Chi Omega wanted to make sure that it was still fun to attend. The sorority hosted three different bands – Sig Chi Band, The JW Trio and Mango Coast. Schmidt said that her favorite part of the event is how it’s open to everyone on campus.

“We’re really excited to be on Fountain Mall this year, so we’re in a more accessible location,” Schmidt said.

You can donate to the FAC here, and to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation here.