‘Today was not good enough’: Despite win, football looks to aim higher

By Claire-Marie Scott | LTVN Sports Director

Despite a 42-7 win over Samford Saturday, Baylor football was not quite content with the outcome of the game.

In the first half, Baylor was able to dominate offensively, scoring five touchdowns and only allowing one from the Bulldogs. But in the second half, the Bears only scored one TD.

“They had a quarterback come in second half who was frankly playing harder than us,” Head coach Dave Aranda said. “So defensively we have to play with an increased level of physicality up front. Today was not good enough.”

In the second half, the Bears struggled with turnovers, throwing two interceptions. Not all was bad news though, as the defense had four takeaways throughout the game.

“I think it really always goes back to our fundamentals of what we believe, our morals,” Sophomore linebacker Kyland Reed said. “Each week, we are trying to do the same thing — no matter who we play, Big 12, non-conference — we try to do the same thing. We try to win. We try to dominate.”

Prior to next week’s first conference game versus Arizona State, Aranda has some goals he’s looking to work on.

“We’ve got to improve on just focus, I think we got to improve on line of scrimmage play, both offensively and defensively,” Aranda said. “I think we’ve got to improve on protecting the ball on offense and we’ve got to improve on limiting big plays on defense.”

Next week the Bears will be back in McLane Stadium to host ASU.