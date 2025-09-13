Sports Take: Baylor defense holds line against Samford

By Jacob Stowers | LTVN Reporter

Baylor dominated its third matchup of the season Saturday, resetting the defense in a 42-7 win over Samford.

The Bears put on a show defensively, forcing three-and-outs on the game’s first two drives, capping the first with a blocked punt. By the end of the game, the unit had forced four such drives, surpassing their combined total against Auburn (one) and SMU (one) earlier this season.

The defense recorded seven tackles for loss, a vast improvement from its previous two games, particularly the season opener against Auburn. The Bears only allowed one touchdown, a flea-flicker pass from Samford running back CJ Evans to wide receiver Torrey Ward in the first quarter.

Senior linebacker Travion Barnes led the defense with six tackles, doubling his season high of three against SMU. The game was a near-shutout, with the Bears only allowing seven points, but there were still lessons to be learned on the field.

“We just got to continue to strive to get better,” sophomore linebacker Kyland Reed said. “We gave them seven points — we should have given them zero points.”

This was a game of interceptions and fumbles on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but Baylor’s defense put on a masterclass compared to its performance during the first two games. With three interceptions and one forced fumble this game, the Bears exponentially improved from prior showings at home against Auburn and on the road against SMU. Sophomore safety Micah Gifford posted a strong game in that regard today, catching his first career interception and recording a tackle for loss.

Coming off the win, though, Aranda was left wanting more from both sides of the ball.

“I think this game gives us an opportunity to demand more and to show that, ‘Hey, what is okay ain’t good enough,'” Aranda said. “To just get by — that’s not what we’re doing this for. … More is required, and really, more is demanded.”

Aranda built on the theme of not going through the motions, emphasizing that players and coaches on both sides of the ball need to do more to be successful.

“We’re talented,” Aranda said. “We have the ability to do it, and we have the coaches to do it, and I think guys have to demand more than that, and I think coaches have to coach harder. I think players have to demand more of themselves, demand more of their teammates. You know, it’s not going to be easy. There are no layups.”

While this was Baylor’s best defensive performance to date this season, the competition will soon become more intense. The Bears will host Arizona State in their Big 12 opener at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.