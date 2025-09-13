Taste of Waco serves up local flavors during Family Weekend

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Taste of Waco brought the flavors of the city to Baylor’s campus in a celebration of local food, culture and community Friday night. Hosted on Fountain Mall, the event invited students to sample bites from some of Waco’s favorite restaurants and hidden gems.

From barbecue and tacos, to gourmet boba and sweet treats, the showcase gave students and families a chance to explore the city’s food scene without leaving campus.

Along with the food vendors, live music and a welcoming atmosphere added to the community feel of the night. Families gathered under string lights on the mall, enjoying plates of local flavor while catching up and making memories.

Along with restaurants, the event hosted local vendors, both new and established. For Baylor alumna and owner of Lanua Candle, Rachel Dale, memories of Baylor family weekend run deep.

“I went to Baylor, and I’m from out of state – from Idaho,” Dale said. “Family Weekend was an important weekend for me as a student, so I wanted to come back and support.”

Several other vendors also attended the event, including Jamie Baesa of Designs with Jamie. She sold handmade art prints, cards and tote bags at the event.

“I wanted to be at this because I came last year and did it, and had a really great time with the Baylor community,” Baesa said. “The best thing about Family Weekend is just getting to see how happy students are to see their parents and showing them around. … It’s really sweet.”

Bowling Green, Ky., freshman Audrey Wallace was most excited to show her parents the Baylor staples.

“We’re just here for a fun local meal before the Lauren Daigle concert,” Wallace said. “I want to show them Pops Lemonade because I love seeing it at every event at Baylor.”

For Houston freshman Darby Lane, trying out some of the lesser-known spots was what drew her to the event.

“I think I’m most excited to show them the campus,” Lane said, referring to her family. “I want to try out most of the places for myself; I haven’t tried them out yet. I’m excited to see everything.”

Taste of Waco highlighted more than just food — it offered families a chance to experience the heart of Waco’s community while sharing in Baylor traditions. Between plates of barbecue, sweet treats and local favorites, students and families alike left with full stomachs and lasting memories of Family Weekend.