StuGov gears up for 2025-26 school year

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer



Student Body President Landon Self has big plans for the school year. Wearing an on-sale grey blazer from Kohl’s, Self is prepared to thread the needle between professionalism and friendliness in his role this year.

The Pflugerville senior made many promises in his junior year campaign, including an airport shuttle, energetic football games and increased campus involvement.

“One of my signature campaign promises was reestablishing the student government airport shuttle,” Self said. “We hope to do a shuttle this semester and then explore ways to make the shuttle permanent.”

Self said he plans to fulfill his promise during the fall semester, despite any compilations that may come.

“We intend to, and it’s our goal to have a shuttle run,” Self said.

For many students, commuting home may be a challenge, and Self recognized that. Self said student government plans to establish a possible means of getting home for students flying home for the holidays. Those who are concerned about transportation to airports will be able to rest knowing that they will be able to with the help of the Airport Shuttle Bus.

Alongside the shuttle bus, Self said he plans to focus more on the student body and the internal team dynamic this year. Houston junior and Deputy Chief of Justice Jess Robert said working under Self has revealed her passion for the student government and the student body.

“The new executive team is doing a really good job of making it more unified and integrated,” Robert said. “Where there’s a healthy student government, there can be a healthier student body, because it’s our purpose.”

Student government as a whole is ready to become more involved on campus this year, according to Self.

One anticipated event calendar is the Oct. 18 football game between Baylor and TCU — an annual rivalry for the Bears. Last year, Baylor defeated its rival at home with a game-winning field goal, and it was a celebratory night on the Brazos. Self said StuGov members know how valued that win was to Baylor students, and they are planning events all week to keep the energy up. Self plans to carry this excitement into this year, even though it’s an away game.

Self holds himself to a high standard when it comes to the legacy he leaves. Being his last year at Baylor, he plans to exceed his expectations. Having been in StuGov all four years, he said he’s more than ready for the task at hand and is honored to represent Baylor this year.

Above all, Self said he yearns to form deep relationships with his peers. On the graduation stage, diploma in hand, Self said he’ll be satisfied if he’s completed that mission.

“It’s about being a good friend, a good neighbor and a good steward of the funds that we were given student government, and it’s a real honor,” Self said.

In Self’s Lariat letter earlier this month, he shared some of his other goals for the year and signed off with a promise.

“It is the honor of a lifetime, and I promise to serve with integrity, passion and an unwavering commitment to every Baylor Bear,” Self wrote. “Here’s to a year of exciting opportunities, growth and greater Baylor University.”

