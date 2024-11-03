History repeats itself: Hankins’ game-winning field goal mimics 2014 win against TCU

By Rory Dulock | Staff Writer

Those who attended the Baylor and TCU rivalry football game on Saturday at McLane Stadium witnessed a home win that had not occurred in a decade. Redshirt junior kicker Isaiah Hankins kicked the game-winning field goal during the final seconds of the fourth quarter to give Baylor the 37-34 win over TCU.

Hankins’ 33-yard kick mirrored Chris Callahan’s game-winning field goal at Baylor’s 61-58 home win against TCU. That game was also the last time Baylor has won at home against their rival team.

Even the celebration after making the kick mimicked Callahan when Hankins was lifted off the field by his teammates. In a postgame interview with ESPN, Hankins said that was the first time he has ever been lifted off the field. He also said being able to win the game against TCU (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) was important for the Baylor (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) program.

“My team got me in the right position to make the field goal and we did. So, I’m really happy about it,” Hankins said. “This is my fourth year here, and this is my first time beating them while I’m at Baylor. That means a lot. This is a really big one.”

The 2013 and 2014 Big 12 Championship teams attended the game, including Callahan who attempted a field goal during one of the game breaks. Callahan and the rest of those who were on the championship teams were able to witness Hankins’ game-winning kick that was identical to the one they were a part of 10 years ago.

The 33-yard field goal was Hankins’ only field goal of the night. He also made four out of five extra points.

Midway through the second quarter Hankins missed a PAT after redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington’s second touchdown of the night. Hankins said in the moment it was “hard to dial in.”

“We don’t miss PATs, you know, that’s routine kicks,” Hankins said. “So it’s hard to dial in, but I’m glad we could get it going.”

Head coach Dave Aranda said Hankins’ field goal shows that he can make a play under tough circumstances, not just when they’re blowing out teams in ideal weather.

“I think Isaiah in the past has made kicks when the sun is shining and it’s 70 degrees and everyone’s happy and smiling and joking. But when it’s stormy and it’s windy and it’s all this other thing, I think he struggled to make kicks,” Aranda said. “So, to make a kick in the storm like tonight, just way cool, because that’s him – and so happy and proud of him.”

Aranda said a noticeable aspect of Hankins is his resilience, and how impressive his journey has been since his arrival at Baylor.

“He’s someone that started one year, struggled, didn’t start the next, came back, and is playing well. Man, that boy, whatever you put in front of him, he knocks it down,” Aranda said. “You look at his family, you look at just what he’s about inside out … I think when you have Isaiah, and he’s going through all that, you know when it’s at the end of [the game] that he’s going to come through. And so we wanted to give him that opportunity.

“When I hugged him afterwards, I go, ‘Man, this is you. This has always been you. I’m glad everyone gets to see you.’ I’m way proud of him.”

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Keaton Thomas said that the team could feel the 2013 and 2014 Big 12 Championship teams’ presence. He also said they carried the energy they felt through the fans and champion teams, which allowed them to prove who they are as a team.

“As soon as we got that first down, I knew the game was over,” Thomas said. “I got 100% confidence in my guy, and I knew he was gonna make the kick, so I was already excitedly jumping around.”

Redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Cameron said coming into the game they knew what Baylor’s record the last decade was going against TCU, so a focus point going into the game was having the mindset they were going to come out on top.

“I look over and [Michael Trigg] makes the catch. Just pure joy, pure excitement, and then just going through the kick. I said a quick prayer. I was like, ‘Man. I know Hank got it.’ He did his thing. I was just super happy and just super excited,” Cameron said.

The Bears hit their second bye week of the season next week and will be back in action on Nov. 16 against West Virginia (4-4, 3-2 Big 12) at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will be on the road against Cincinnati next weekend before returning home to host Baylor.