A letter from the student body president: What’s to come

By Landon Self | Student Body President

As we begin a new academic year, it’s an honor to step into the role of student body president. My top priority will be to represent my peers as the chief advocate for the student voice. Baylor is a special place that we are blessed to call home, and having been a Baylor fan for most of my life, I could not ask for a better way to spend my final year in Waco.

Looking forward, I am beyond excited for the journey ahead. My team and I are already hard at work to bring the initiatives that you — the student body — voted for this past election into fruition. The summer was particularly productive as we made headway in many areas. I am proud to have assembled a strong and talented cabinet. In addition to filling our cabinet, we opened applications for All-University Committees, and I had the privilege of reviewing them and selecting student representatives for these important roles.

At Baylor, we are blessed with an incredible student experience. That said, part of our mission this year will be to make the student experience better for all students.

We will bring individuals from all walks of life to provide input on the student experience, work with campus partners to promote student resources and provide more avenues for student flourishing.

Bringing back the Student Government Airport Shuttle was a signature campaign promise and will be a top priority during my time as student body president. This initiative has a tangible impact, as it provides an essential service to a significant portion of the student population. Whether traveling home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or even spring break, students frequently need access to the Dallas-Fort Worth or Austin airports. For many, transportation from campus to these locations adds another barrier. To be transparent, bringing this program back is not as simple as flipping a switch. It will require thoughtful planning, budget considerations, logistics and partnerships across our campus. While there are many steps ahead of us, I look forward to grappling with the questions surrounding access to the shuttle, funding and advertising.

Another key focus of mine is improving communication between the Student Government and our student body. Many students have felt disconnected from the Student Government, and if we are to represent the voices and opinions of our peers truly, then we must make changes. My team and I will work towards utilizing social media and in-person communication channels more effectively, while also being innovative with new ideas. This will allow us to foster a greater connection with students.

It’s more than just sharing the work we are doing; it’s about connecting with and listening to our peers. We want to know what matters to you. Your input shapes our work, and the more connected we are, the stronger we all become.

Lastly, I want to emphasize that Student Government is more than just a leadership body — it’s a community. It’s a place where students from all walks of life come together to serve something bigger than themselves.

Now entering my fourth year in Student Government, having served as a senator, committee chair and internal vice president, I am more motivated and excited than ever before. We, as the Student Government, are here for you, and we extend an open invitation to all of you to get involved. If I can ever do anything for you, please email me or come visit me in my office in the basement of the SUB.

In closing, I would like to thank you for entrusting me with this role. It is the honor of a lifetime, and I promise to serve with integrity, passion and an unwavering commitment to every Baylor Bear. Here’s to a year of exciting opportunities, growth and greater Baylor University. Sic ‘Em!