Alpha Phi’s Woofstock hosts cutest dog contest for a cause

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Woofstock, Alpha Phi’s biggest philanthropy event of the year, supported women’s heart health with a cutest dog contest surrounded by food trucks, a bouncy castle and plenty of photo ops. The event was held Wednesday evening at Bear Park.

Partnered with Fuzzy Friends and Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels, the event hosted dogs from all over Texas. This feature of the event is what brought Waco freshman Teegan Lively to Woofstock.

“I am a dog lover through and through,” Lively said. “Once I heard there was going to be dogs here, I knew I had to be here. I mean, just seeing all these dogs just makes me so happy.”

Moving away to college means many students have to leave their furry friends back home with their families, leaving a void that only a dog can fill.

“I think there needs to be dogs on campus 24/7,” Lively said.

While students got their dose of puppy love, the event also raised awareness and funds for women’s heart health. The Alpha Phi Foundation’s main goal is to improve women’s heart health, and has been their main dedication since 1946, according to their website.

The event has an actual impact on people’s lives, and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., freshman Liana Rodila has seen the toll that heart disease takes firsthand.

“We just want to contribute to this because we know what a hard time my grandma’s had and what she’s going through,” Rodila said. “So, we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to support this philanthropy and others who are going through the same thing.”

To help raise money for the event, Alpha Phi hosted a virtual contest, where competitors submitted their dog to win the title, “Cutest Dog.” Each vote cost one dollar, and all the money was donated to their cause.

“I just think that my dog is the cutest ever, and I think he should win,” Argyle senior Chloe Vanderhoef said. “He’s just a dapper little gentleman, so that’s why I submitted him in the contest.”

At the conclusion of the contest, a shih tzu named Penny ended up taking home the winning title.

Beyond the joy of dogs and the excitement of the contest, Colleyville sophomore and member of Alpha Phi, Lindsey Oswald, said the heart of Woofstock lies in raising awareness for women’s heart health and strengthening their sisterhood through philanthropy.

“It’s just so awesome to be able to raise awareness for women’s heart health and everything,” Oswald said. “It’s a good way to get people here with the dogs, and everything, and it’s just so fun and cutesy. It’s literally the sweetest girls ever, just being with that community tonight is super sweet.”