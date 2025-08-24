Wallet-friendly ways to upgrade your apartment this semester

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Making the switch from dorm to apartment this year? Perhaps it’s time to switch up your décor, too. Say goodbye to tacky dorm trends and hello to some upgrades that will reflect the maturity and independence of your new living arrangement, all while keeping your space warm, comfortable and full of personality.

Perhaps you’re thinking — how much of a difference can DIY projects actually make? Now that you’re standing inside looking around, you might notice the carpet is scratchy, the windows are somehow foggy and the walls are a shade of tan that resembles vomit more than anything else.

I’m going to tell you right now — it’s going to be okay. Thankfully, there are a few quick and affordable fixes to distract from your less-than-aesthetic space and add life and light to your home away from home. And the best part: you don’t have to be a Chip or Joanna Gaines to tackle these renovations.

Disclaimer: Before you attempt these upgrades, please check your lease terms. These recommendations are, for the most part, renter-friendly, but just make sure no potential violations are waiting to happen!

Lighting

I am a firm believer that lighting is everything when it comes to improving a space (well, almost everything). It has the power to take a box of a room and transform it into a glowing, cozy area that you can truly enjoy.

First step: forget about those sterile, fluorescent overhead lights. They will make your space feel like an operating room. Instead, drive to the nearest thrift shop or antique store and search for lamps that align with whatever look you’re going for. Standing lamps are great for living rooms and bedrooms, while small lamps make great sources of light for nightstands, kitchen counters and bathrooms. Then, all you have to do is find some new lightbulbs, and voilà! Watch your space warm up in real time.

If your apartment still isn’t feeling bright enough, consider purchasing some chargeable under-cabinet lights to go underneath your kitchen cupboards. For a similar vibe in the living room, try putting color-changing LED lights on the back of your TV.

For any outdoor spaces you’re looking to dress up, waterproof string lights are your best bet. Hang them under the eaves of your front porch or wrap them around the rail of your balcony for just a hint of soft lighting.

This could also count as décor, but if you’re all for bright colors, consider covering your windows with iridescent film clings. Beware: this will flood the room in all colors of the rainbow, so if you want something a little more subtle, suncatchers make for a nice pop.

Storage

The key to camouflaging your clutter is finding subtle, stylish ways to store your things. And remember, most of these fixes can be found second-hand or for an affordable price at local stores.

Stock up on trays to put under candles, flowerpots, books and remotes. Tuck your blanket collection into a basket when you’re not using them. For your trinkets and picture frames, invest in some floating or hanging shelves.

It’s easy to let kitchens become cluttered. Break up the mess by creating a separate coffee or tea bar, if either of those are part of your morning ritual. A small, second-hand cabinet or shelf will do nicely to store and display your coffee pot, mugs, electric kettle, grounds, tea bags, syrups, whisks and more.

Spices are a disaster of their own to keep decluttered. Optimize for organization by buying a pull-out spice cabinet, where you can order and alphabetize to your heart’s content!

You’ll find this last one to be a little less visible, but equally as appreciated. If you’re having trouble fitting your cleaning supplies in the space under your sink, consider getting an under-sink storage shelf, which will likely triple the amount of storage you have to work with.

Décor

Here comes the fun part. Feel free to mix and match these ideas depending on how minimalist or maximalist you’d like your apartment to look.

Doorway décor has always been a game-changer for me. Hanging beads, curtains, string lights — you name it, I love it, and you might too! Light switch covers (usually doorway-adjacent) can add a really cute, quirky touch to a room. Etsy has a good variety of these.

If the walls are looking a little bare, consider adding some posters, signs or tapestries in addition to any photos you might hang. You could opt for cutesy, artsy and even silly with these.

Let’s say the kitchen walls are also in need of something, but maybe not posters. A good adhesive backsplash will do the trick! Just make sure you allot yourself plenty of time to take measurements and place the tiles.

If you’re not crazy about the stain on the kitchen table, cover it up with a tablecloth of your choosing. Layer with runners, placemats and chargers as desired.

Sometimes it’s best to bring the outdoors indoors to fill in any gaps you notice in your space. Whether that’s potted plants or flowers, succulents, ferns, vines — whatever you’re into, plants can give that little extra life your space might be needing. Or, if you prefer to appreciate greenery from the opposite side of your windowpane, flower boxes to hang over the balcony might be your best bet.

Comfort

You’re not home until you’re comfortable. Bring softness to your space with a rug for any uncarpeted lounge areas. If shag is too much maintenance, these Persian-style rugs are both classy and easy to vacuum. And don’t forget about welcome mats and bath mats!

If you just can’t get comfy in your apartment furnishings, it’s time to bring in the throw pillows, and lots of them. Otherwise, couch covers are a handy fix if the issue is ugliness rather than discomfort.