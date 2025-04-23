Review: ‘Drop’ delivers an unforgettable first date

Emma Reed | Intern

“Drop” might be what you’re looking for if you’re in the mood for a movie that’ll keep you guessing from start to finish.

Released on April 11, this slow-burning psychological thriller doesn’t rely on predictable tropes or recycled plot lines. Instead, it offers something visually striking, emotionally intense and cinematically different. If I could rate it, I’d give it a solid four out of five stars.

“Drop” follows Violet, played by Meghann Fahy, a single mother cautiously reentering the dating world after years of focusing on her family. What begins as a seemingly ordinary first date with a man named Henry, played by Brendan Sklenar, quickly spirals into something far more complex. As the evening unfolds, Violet realizes she’s being watched and that the threat extends far beyond herself. The film builds around this tense premise, with a mysterious perpetrator who not only threatens Violet’s safety but also manipulates her in a disturbing game that targets Henry.

Fahy gives a strong, emotionally grounded performance and does an excellent job portraying a woman caught in an increasingly tense situation, managing to stay composed even as things spiral around her. As a viewer, you want to jump in and tell her what to do, yet you can’t help but respect how controlled and careful her character remains throughout the film.

One of the first things that stands out is the setting. The first date takes place in a sleek, upscale restaurant high up in a skyscraper, where floor-to-ceiling windows reveal a stunning cityscape. The view is undeniably beautiful, but there’s something about the height and openness of the space that adds a subtle tension. The setting feels sophisticated and slightly unsettling, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the movie’s suspenseful tone from the beginning.

The plot, while simple on the surface, is anything but formulaic. It’s not one of those thrillers where you feel like you’ve seen it all before. There’s a constant stream of new, subtle clues and shifting dynamics that keep you on edge the entire time. Just when you think you’ve figured it out, the film throws another curveball, forcing you to second-guess everything you thought you knew.

Sklenar, while more of a secondary character, brings a quiet intensity to his role as Violet’s charming photographer date. As the threats against Violet escalate, his character subtly deepens, adding another layer of tension to the story. Though the film ultimately centers on Fahy’s performance, the chemistry between the two feels genuine, and the imbalance in their roles only sharpens the film’s dynamic.

What makes Drop especially gripping is the way it builds suspense through the unknown. Several characters pop in and out, each one a potential suspect in the ongoing harassment Violet is experiencing. The film plants just enough doubt to keep you shifting blame from one person to the next. It also makes smart use of callbacks with subtle moments from earlier scenes that end up playing a bigger role later on, and adds to the mystery without making the plot feel too convoluted.

No spoilers, of course, but the final reveal is both shocking and strangely grounded. It’s one of those endings that is not just unexpected, but because it feels like something that could happen in real life, especially in a world where social media and technology blur the lines between connection and control. The director deserves credit for weaving in those real-world parallels without sacrificing the movie’s tension.

If there’s one reason I didn’t give “Drop” a perfect five stars, it’s the pacing at the beginning. It takes a minute to get going. But once it does, it doesn’t let up. By the end, it’s a movie that sticks with you. You may not feel the need to rewatch it immediately, but you’ll be thinking about it long after the credits roll.