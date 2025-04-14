Ink that speaks: Baylor tattoos tell stories

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

For many people, tattoos are more than just permanent ink on skin — they’re visual manifestations of memory, identity and growth. Whether inspired by grief, faith, heritage or spontaneity, Baylor students, alumni and staff share the stories behind their body art and the meanings beneath the surface.

A rose for remembrance, rooted in ink

San Antonio senior Clarisse Merced keeps her mother close in a deeply personal way. Her first tattoo, a rose etched onto the top left of her back, marks the date of her mother’s passing.

“Roses were her favorite flower,” Merced said. “I wanted my first tattoo to represent something most important to me, which was my mother.”

Though the tattoo came with pain, having it done just two weeks after her eighteenth birthday was a milestone — one Merced says reflects the person who shaped her.

“Although I lost her at a young age, this tattoo symbolizes the idea that she will always be with me,” she said.

Lines of faith etched in ink

For Canon City, Colo., junior Hope Kolman, her rib tattoo — the phrase “fearfully and wonderfully made” — is spiritual and symbolic.

“I grew up in a town where I looked different from my family and most of the people around me,” Kolman said. “There were times I felt out of place, but my parents always reminded me that God made me perfectly.”

Placed intentionally on her ribs to echo the biblical creation of woman from man’s rib, the tattoo — which is from Psalm 139:1,4 — serves as both a tribute to her faith and a reminder of her self-worth.

“Back then, it would have been a declaration, almost like I needed the reminder to believe it,” she said. “Now, it’s more of a truth I walk in.”

A garden, a mountain, a life in ink

Baylor enrollment management coordinator Michelle Anderson did not get her first tattoos until she was 40 — a spontaneous decision which resulted in two small Japanese character tattoos on her ankles.

“I used to be a Japanese language teacher, so I wanted Japanese characters,” Anderson said. “I have one that represents being a mother, and then I have the other one that represents being a wife.”

Her later tattoos — which are far more intricate — are vivid representations of her personal history. Her left arm is adorned with flowers from a garden she once tended — a visual keepsake of a home she sold. Her right arm, a tribute to Mount Rainier, reflects her deep connection to the Washington landscape she once called home.

“If you are from Western Washington, Mount Rainier is a part of your life,” she said.

Marked by meaning, awakened through ink

For Baylor alumna Lucy Lusk, her tattoo — a simple flower on her ribs — isn’t about the design itself, but what it represents.

“I struggled a lot as a young child and teenager to feel a sense of independence,” Lusk said. “Getting this tattoo felt like my first real ‘adult’ step.”

She was 18 when she got the matching tattoo with a close high school friend, a physical reminder of a formative friendship and the memories they created together. While her style has changed since then, she said the tattoo still holds deep emotional value.

“I appreciate that the design isn’t what I would choose now because it reflects who I was,” Lusk said. “It represents a time when I thought I was incredibly mature, and even though I can see now that I wasn’t, it still marks my emergence into womanhood.”

Whether rooted in loss, belief, identity or impulse, tattoos hold stories that grow and shift with the person who bears them. For some, it’s a snapshot of who they once were. For others, it’s a lasting statement of who they are today.