Reflection from a senior: Forgive your past, look toward the future

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photo Editor

If you had told me freshman year after saying “I’m gonna transfer” one too many times that I was graduating from that very institution in May, I wouldn’t believe you. My experience at Baylor has ultimately changed me in so many ways. I have never had experiences with humans who have altered my life; basically, I’ve been humbled, shattered, loved, etc. Everything you need to experience in your young adulthood is right here.

Baylor helped me experience many good and bad things, but these are just a few ones that I can actually remember.

2021 Football

Let me set the scene for you: In fall 2021, there were over 4,000 freshmen, everyone was still wearing masks on campus and there was no attendance policy. Life was kind of great. I was coming from a high school that wouldn’t allow us to attend school at all, so wearing masks and meeting new people was more than I could ask for. Coming off a natty win from the previous basketball season, the campus was filled with opportunity.

My freshman year had a football team that was actually good, but to experience rushing the field twice in my college career was a blessing, to say the least. I also traveled to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship game, which was my first time in Dallas.

Friends

This might be seen as cliché, but friends do make or break your college experience. I have learned many lessons from the people here. My best advice to you would be to let go of those people who have harmed you most. If there is someone you are dating or friends with who is physically and emotionally draining you, please walk away.

This is essential for growth. College is a time to learn who you are, and sometimes that means outgrowing people — and that’s more than OK. It’s truly the best gift you can give yourself. I thank myself for getting out of certain friendships. Overall, they were probably great people, but you are not going to blend well with everyone.

Getting Involved

On-campus involvement is extremely important to feel connected to your community. I work for The Baylor Lariat and Baylor Athletics, and I have learned so much from the different work environments. Through my work, I was able to develop a knack for getting to know more about our campus’ history, student organizations and our love of sports.

The student organization that I take pride in, Baylor Ambassadors, is a student advocacy group that travels to the Texas state capitol and D.C. where we talk to congressional members about higher education and research funding. This has motivated me to look into policy and legislative careers. The group is made up of students who are anywhere from biology majors to even journalism. It has allowed me to find more routes for my degree in journalism and see how I can make an impact in someone’s everyday life.

As I near graduation and reflect on my time at Baylor, I can say I don’t regret staying. And as Peter, Paul and Mary said, “Don’t think twice, it’s all right.”

So spend your time wisely, it flies by fast. Go to as many sports games as you can (yes, even the “smaller sports”), join a club and work on campus if you can. Your time at Baylor is truly what you make of it.