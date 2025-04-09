Students celebrate Diadeloso with new, unique activities

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

One of Baylor’s longstanding traditions returned for another year of on-campus fun as students flocked to Fountain Mall to enjoy food, games, activities and a concert from artist Joshua Bassett.

Diadeloso, the schoolwide holiday unique to Baylor, strayed from its normal Tuesday occurrence last year because of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse that darkened the day for just under five minutes. This year, Dia returned to its regularly scheduled program of a Tuesday holiday, with some new additions.

Students had the opportunity to partake in some instructed yoga to start their holiday — with a twist. Goats frolicked around in the grass, jumping and climbing on students as a handler guided them with feed.

“That was so much fun,” Orlando junior Ella Hunter, who participated in goat yoga, said. “I don’t know that I can go back to regular yoga after this. I might need the goats.”

When it was announced, goat yoga became popular for many Baylor students who were either looking to enjoy the new trend or simply hang out with some animals, said Tyler junior Kate Sharkey.

“I went straight to goat yoga,” Sharkey said. “That was my first sign-up, like you can’t get better than that.”

Otherwise, numerous activities were available for anyone wandering Fountain Mall. There were inflatable obstacle courses, a dunk tank, carnival games and a splatter room.

“It’s just fun to throw paint at each other,” San Ramon, Calif., sophomore Neha Chandru said. “And we haven’t really done anything like it before.”

A few hours after the attractions began, the Bill Daniel Student Center hosted a Dr. Pepper Hour, which offered Dr. Pepper Floats — a mixture of vanilla ice cream and the Waco-born soft-drink.

Later in the afternoon, singer Joshua Basset capped off the nearly century-old holiday with a performance in Waco Hall.

One thing many students had in common was the simple desire to get outside, walk around campus and explore the events Baylor puts on for its students, according to Chandru.

“I think it’s a good experience,” she said. “It’s just a chance to go out with your friends and have some fun, and kind of explore what makes Baylor, Baylor.”