    Wednesday, April 9

    Students celebrate Diadeloso with new, unique activities

    The classic Baylor Diadeloso letters stand at the center of Fountain Mall for all students and visitors to come and take photos with. Brady Harris | Photographer

    By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

    One of Baylor’s longstanding traditions returned for another year of on-campus fun as students flocked to Fountain Mall to enjoy food, games, activities and a concert from artist Joshua Bassett.

    Diadeloso, the schoolwide holiday unique to Baylor, strayed from its normal Tuesday occurrence last year because of the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse that darkened the day for just under five minutes. This year, Dia returned to its regularly scheduled program of a Tuesday holiday, with some new additions.

    Students had the opportunity to partake in some instructed yoga to start their holiday — with a twist. Goats frolicked around in the grass, jumping and climbing on students as a handler guided them with feed.

    A Dia Del Oso sign stands outside Waco Hall in preparation for the Joshua Basset concert. Caleb Garcia | Photographer
    “That was so much fun,” Orlando junior Ella Hunter, who participated in goat yoga, said. “I don’t know that I can go back to regular yoga after this. I might need the goats.”

    When it was announced, goat yoga became popular for many Baylor students who were either looking to enjoy the new trend or simply hang out with some animals, said Tyler junior Kate Sharkey.

    “I went straight to goat yoga,” Sharkey said. “That was my first sign-up, like you can’t get better than that.”

    One of the many attractions for students this year at DIA on Fountain Mall is a swinging amusement park-style ride. Brady Harris | Photographer
    Otherwise, numerous activities were available for anyone wandering Fountain Mall. There were inflatable obstacle courses, a dunk tank, carnival games and a splatter room.

    “It’s just fun to throw paint at each other,” San Ramon, Calif., sophomore Neha Chandru said. “And we haven’t really done anything like it before.”

    Students mile after going through the Splatter Room on Fountain Mall
    A few hours after the attractions began, the Bill Daniel Student Center hosted a Dr. Pepper Hour, which offered Dr. Pepper Floats — a mixture of vanilla ice cream and the Waco-born soft-drink.

    Later in the afternoon, singer Joshua Basset capped off the nearly century-old holiday with a performance in Waco Hall.

    Baylor University students enjoying a traditional Dr. Pepper hour float on Tuesday in the SUB lobby during a fun-filled Dia Del Oso on campus. Maggie Meegan | Photographer
    One thing many students had in common was the simple desire to get outside, walk around campus and explore the events Baylor puts on for its students, according to Chandru.

    “I think it’s a good experience,” she said. “It’s just a chance to go out with your friends and have some fun, and kind of explore what makes Baylor, Baylor.”

