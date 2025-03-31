A&L Tunesday: April 1

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

With Diadeloso just around the corner, I can imagine most Bears are ready to get crazy. But hold up — there’s still work to be done before the fun can be had. So, before you turn up next week, here are some mellow bops to accompany your academics this week.

“Sunshine & Rain…” by Kali Uchis (March 27)

Kali Uchis has one of those voices that is not only immediately recognizable but also puts me in a trance every time I listen. Her most recent dreamy R&B song, “Sunshine & Rain…,” is about understanding what love is all about — “riding through the storm” and sticking with it through all seasons of life. Uchis successfully materializes what it means to love somebody unconditionally through this beautiful metaphor.

This single is just a taste of what is to come in her upcoming album, “Sincerely,” which is set to drop later this year.

“Sunset Beagle” by The Walters (March 28)

Ten years after their first album in 2015, The Walters have finally released their second studio album, “Good Company,” on Friday. Some of my favorite songs from this collection were released as singles a few weeks earlier, but “Sunset Beagle” is one of those tracks that feels like a hidden gem among hits.

It’s a sweet little song about reminiscing on the good times, vocalized by lead singer Luke Olson. In the moment, Olson sings of “sleeping in the car,” “sneaking out after dark” and that “we didn’t know it but those were the best times we had” — describing that times like these may seem rough in the moment but become precious once one starts to reflect.

“twilight zone” by Ariana Grande (March 28)

“twilight zone,” one of six enchanting new tunes on Grande’s deluxe version of “eternal sunshine,” is speculated to be about the aftermath of the relationship between her and ex-husband Dalton Gomez. Here, Grande opens up about her emotions surrounding their split in a way that is more reflective than bitter or hurt. She marvels at the fact that they even “happened” and questions why she continues to protect him even though they are no longer together. If you adore Grande’s staple dreamy, breathy vocals, tune in — she really lets them shine here.