ZTA holds annual Pie-A-Prez philanthropy event

Emma Reed | Intern

Zeta Tau Alpha will host its annual Pie-A-Prez event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, inviting presidents from organizations across Baylor’s campus to participate by getting pied in the face on Fountain Mall. This year, the event aims to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and education, specifically early detection of breast cancer using AI technological advances.

Each year, Zeta Tau Alpha encourages organizations and students on Baylor’s Campus — not just those involved in Greek orgs — to join in on this annual event to support funding towards educational programming and scholarships. In 2024, the chapter raised $110,000. This spring, they are aiming to surpass that amount with a goal of $125,000, according to chapter president Hot Springs, Ark., junior Izzy Shelton.

“As the president of Zeta Tau Alpha, being a part of this fundraising event is incredibly meaningful because it aligns with our commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and research,” Shelton said. “This cause is personal for many of our members, and the opportunity to make a tangible impact through our efforts is deeply rewarding.”

Shelton said the inclusion of presidents from various campus organizations will serve to amplify Zeta’s cause, emphasizing breast cancer awareness as a shared concern and priority — especially since one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

“Given we have multiple female presidents, it is so critical to show the impact breast cancer has on women in our community,” Shelton said.

Prosper junior Alex Vincent, Zeta’s Vice President of philanthropy and fundraising, said she takes the lead in all things service for Zeta, and Pie-A-Prez is no exception.

“This year, I am leading a committee of a little over 50 young women in planning and executing this community-wide event,” Vincent said. “Zeta made sure to invite the president of every organization on campus, and in turn, we will have over 70 presidents at our event.”

Vincent said this year the sorority will be incorporating a “Think Pink Center” into Pie-A-Prez, where attendees can write down the name of a loved one affected by breast cancer. The names will be placed on Zeta’s “Warrior Wall,” which the sorority prays over during the event.

Over the years, Vincent said she has noticed an increased involvement in Pie-A-Prez — not only from Zeta but from organizations across campus.

For those looking to make an impact or hoping to get involved with Zeta’s cause, attending, donating or spreading the word is a meaningful way to contribute to the cause and support ongoing fundraising efforts, according to Vincent.

“In my eyes, success is one more woman feeling empowered to learn more about breast cancer awareness and prevention,” Vincent said. “One more woman who has been inflicted with breast cancer feels like a survivor of the disease instead of a citizen. One more male learning more about a disease that impacts 1 in 8 of the important women in their lives. Or one more woman who is fighting breast cancer to feel backed by her community in her fight.”