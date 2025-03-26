5 female artists you should add to your playlist

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

From Karen Carpenter to Adele, female musicians have always had a unique inclination for bringing an emotional essence to the music world by combining emotion and talent with their sound.

Here is a list of 5 current female and non-binary musicians doing just that.

H.E.R.

Sometimes, you see people and think, “They are made to be artists.” Between amazing vocals, mesmerizing piano and alluring guitar, H.E.R., also known as Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, is a true triple threat. Her first album, “Back of My Mind,” was released in 2021 and includes 21 tracks filled with deeply vulnerable lyrics and unforgettable guitar and piano played by Wilson herself.

While her recordings are unmatched, H.E.R.’s live performances are where she really shines in her note intelligence and music inclination. H.E.R.’s famous Tiny Desk Performance, which has amassed over 31 million views on YouTube, reveals a deeper layer into the vulnerability that unravels H.E.R.’s sonic essence. The music is deeply embedded with soul and talent, making it a unique and mesmerizing combination for listeners.

Saya Gray

Originally a bassist for notable musicians like Daniel Caesar, Willow Smith and Liam Payne, the 29-year-old bassist started playing at age nine and began gigging for “40-year-old” musicians shortly after.

While Gray has been in the music industry for multiple years, she released her debut album, “SAYA,” on Feb. 21. The album combines her bass chops with melodious indie-pop vocals. Gray embodies the definition of catchy yet musically complicated in her songs, which contain unique vocal riffs that intertwine while she plays the guitar or bass.

Blu DeTiger

Whether you’ve seen her viral TikTok covers or her tour with Caroline Polachek and FLETCHER, Blu DeTiger is making waves as a bassist and singer. Mixing driving-danceable bass with catchy pop vocals, DeTiger is bound to continue climbing the charts and collaborating with other notable artists.

She’s collaborated with Fender to create her own limited-edition jazz bass and has worked with notable artists such as Bleachers and Olivia Rodrigo. This blonde bassist showcases the power of originality in her music and resonates boldly within a funk-heavy sound.

Tash Sultana

If Pink Floyd had a grandchild, it would be Tash Sultana. You’ve probably heard their song “Jungle,” which has amassed over 285 million streams on Spotify, but this record is only the tip of the iceberg for Sultana. Grungy, soulful and experimental only go so far when describing them.

If their next-level vocals weren’t enough, Sultana also plays the drums, piano, guitar, bass, trumpet, and so on. The most unique part about Sultana’s music is that they perform all their songs alone using a mechanism called a “looper pedal,” which allows them to create a live multi-layer track that they then sing over. If you want to see next-level artistry combined with otherworldly talent, do yourself a favor and look up Sultana’s live performances.

Yebba

Best known for her feature on Drake’s “Yebba’s Heartbreak,” Yebba (or Abbey Smith) is a singer-songwriter vocalist who has collaborated with various successful artists, from Ed Sheeran to Mark Ronson.

Smith’s angelic and one-of-a-kind vocal range ultimately sets her apart as an artist. Her songs ooze passion and emotion, but overall, her talents shine with her soulful lyrics and impressive vocals. The unique aspect about Smith is that she arguably sounds better live. Regardless, you won’t be disappointed by any of her work.