Don’t miss these Baylor, Waco Women’s History Month events

By Emma Reed | Intern

This month, immerse yourself in a series of Baylor events that honor women’s contributions across all fields. Whether you’re looking to learn, connect or get inspired, these events offer something for everyone to celebrate women who’ve shaped the community and had an impact around the world.

Women’s History Month Carillon Recital (March 3)

University Carillonneur Lynnette Geary will be holding this recital to celebrate and commemorate Women’s History Month through the performance of a 48-bronze bell carillon held in Pat Neff Hall. Geary has been involved with the university carillon for almost 30 years. She also instructs a class for music students who have an interest in learning to play the carillon.

The recital will be performed March 3 from noon to 1 p.m. with the McLane Carillon at Pat Neff Hall and is open to all students and the public.

Women’s History Month Roundtable (March 5)

This roundtable event will be hosted by Baylor’s Department of History and will feature four panelists from the department: David Wilkie, Savannah Flanagan, Dr. Steven Jug and Dr. Andrea Turpin. These panelists will discuss specific historical time periods or events that influenced women’s experiences, such as spirituality between white and enslaved women in the Antebellum South, women’s health, the history of women’s education and how to prepare women to be American leaders.

The event will be on campus in Morrison Room 100 on March 5 from 4 to 5 p.m. and is open to all students and the public.

W.E.B. Dubois and the 100th Anniversary of Black Folk: Freedom of Womanhood (March 18)

This Zoom webinar is part of a yearlong screening series focusing on the work of W.E.B. Du Bois. During Women’s History Month, the series will host a special event marking the 100th anniversary, highlighting the experiences of Black women and their journey toward freedom, and shedding light on their unique struggles in the fight for liberation.

To attend this event on March 18, noon to 1:15 p.m., you must sign up and register online in advance.

Empowered Connections: Kendra Gives Back for Women’s History Month (March 22)

During this event at Kendra Scott, 20% of all sales during the event will go directly to Esther’s Closet. Esther’s Closet aims to empower women by providing professional workwear, workforce development and educational resources to help them overcome economic barriers, advance in their careers, and build financial security. Attend this event to connect with allied women and help create a positive change.

This event will be held at Kendra Scott’s location in Waco on March 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. 2320 W. Loop 340 Suite A-4, Waco, TX 76711

“Learning from Women on the Margins” with author Kat Armas (March 24)

Kat Armas, who is an author, speaker, and theologian, will be coming to speak during Women’s History Month. Kat Armas will be speaking on how marginalized women have unique perspectives and wisdom that often go unnoticed. She goes deeper into these ideas with her book “Abuelita Faith” which speaks on similar ideas as her book highlights the strength, resilience and faith of overlooked women in the Bible and society, encouraging readers to reflect on how they can embody this faith in their daily lives and ministries.

This event, sponsored by the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, will be held in Schumacher Flex Commons from 5 to 6:30 p.m.