We should slow down; tomorrow is not promised

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Just relax. Go read Matthew 6:34 again.

That exam score you received this morning is not going to haunt you forever. The deadline you missed is not going to ruin your career. That party you didn’t get invited to — I guarantee you missed out on nothing important.

But who am I to tell you what to do, right?

I need to take this advice myself just as much as I share it. I won’t be hypocritical. I need to slow down, too.

Now I’d encourage reading this whole passage. Although I’m not your Christian Scriptures professor trying to give you homework, I’ve experienced God’s faithfulness in the most stressful and overwhelming of circumstances, and I hope you do too.

Peace is never out of reach. It comes down to where your mind is and where you direct your attention.

We often talk about how deeply our generation struggles with anxiety. But do we ever really talk about why? Many will say social media or our phones. I think it’s ridiculous to blame technology. It is so much more than that.

During the summer, I detoxed myself from social media and put my phone away except for necessary tasks like making calls. I hate to break it to you, but that did not solve all my problems. I didn’t stop feeling stressed, insecure or overwhelmed.

Many of us struggle with anxiety because we do not give ourselves time to breathe. When was the last time you took a day to yourself? When was the last time you spent your morning solely on journaling or working through a devotional? When was the last time you intentionally reflected on what areas of life you need growth in or what you’re most thankful for?

A lot of this may sound cliche, but I guarantee it’s worth thinking about.

My first semester was unbearably stressful, and I thought it was just because of my course load, work, etc. — it wasn’t. The problem was that I wasn’t even trying to live in the present and enjoy my time.

Yes, class can be boring, work can become daunting and the routine can get old. But in the end, if you don’t miss it — you missed out.

I think about 1 Corinthians 7:17 often. It reminds me that I’m right where I am meant to be and there is no reason to wish I was elsewhere or with someone else or even alone.

I was so stuck inside the world I’d created in my mind that I was detached from reality. All I thought of was my future. I pictured getting married, graduating, having my own place and raising kids. I fell in love with a life that didn’t even exist. I was missing out on what was right in front of me: new people to meet, new things to experience.

And on a random Monday in December that future I dreamed of was completely obliterated. I was harshly humbled and painfully faced with the truth that I was never in control.

So maybe you could say I was forced to learn these lessons. I learned the hard and the long way. Now, it’s safe to say I actually understand what it means that “God is in control” and “God’s plans prevail over my own.”

Don’t let your own plans consume you to the point where you can’t accept any other outcome.

I take it one day at a time. Now I have been able to connect more deeply with the people around me, show kindness and love whenever I can, adapt to drastic changes, have peace wherever I am, and most importantly grow and move forward.

Baylor has a lot to offer and there is always something to do. But, there’s no reason to feel bad. Try new places and meet new people, but a relaxing evening at home is just as wonderful and likely even more beneficial for your well-being.

Find the good wherever you’re at. I guarantee it’s possible. Don’t take this life for granted.

Either you miss it or miss out. I believe everyone has something to teach us. Our present moments build up to our future. So if our minds are elsewhere, we are ignorantly knocking over those building blocks.

My mom used to tell me when I was younger, “The grass is not always greener on the other side.” It got old and I got sick of it, but now I find myself using the saying all the time.

Tomorrow is not promised. Not to say you need to go write your will, but don’t punish yourself now for what you may not even get later.

Cherish what you have before it’s gone.