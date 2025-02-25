These 5 Waco cafes are not your average cup of joe

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Whether you are looking for a fresh study spot or just want a good caffeine boost, spicing up your coffee game is always fun. From dog-friendly to internationally inspired, here are Waco’s five most unique coffee spots.

1. Thrst

If you’re looking for great coffee and unique art, Thrst Coffee Shop is just the place. The entire shop radiates curation and intentionality, and the back turns into a hidden art gallery called 507 Gallery.

While the 507 gallery features an array of Waco artists, the coffee shop also hosts regular events, such as music showcases and art talks. Andreas Zaloumis founded the shop in 2019, starting as a mobile coffee cart in the former art gallery Cultivate 7Twelve.

Located at 1500 Colcord Ave Suite C, whether you’re looking to explore local Waco art in depth or find an inspiring study spot with delicious drinks, Thrst is the place to be.

2. JD’s Waco

At JD’s Waco, coffee meets a good cause and delicious food. The shop offers a variety of coffee, espresso, specialty sodas and teas, as well as an extensive menu of food items, from birria tacos to Thai panang curry with chicken.

JD’s also offers a food subscription called “The Food Champions Club,” which has four different tier levels and allows customers to choose items from their menu and pick them up at their store.

JD’s website states that every dollar spent at the store helps fight food insecurity. So, if you’re looking for crafted drinks, good food and a great cause, visit JD’s at 6500 Woodway Dr. Ste 101.

3. Around The World

Do you want to feel like you’ve traveled to another country while still in Waco? Around the World is just the place for you. The 29-year-old owner, Adeline Camarena, first started her business when she was 23. She has traveled to almost 30 countries, acquiring recipes along the way to bring back and recreate in her shop.

Aside from regular coffee, the shop has a variety of signature drinks from various countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, England, India and Japan. Around the World also has an array of international desserts and bakery items crafted from recipes Camarena picked up during her travels.

The shop is located at 119 N. 12th St.

4. Bitty & Beau’s

Inclusivity spawns at the coffee shop Bitty & Beau’s. With locations in 18 states, the shop is nothing short of unique.

According to their website, “Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is a human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop where people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are valued in the workplace. It’s a place where diversity isn’t just appreciated; it’s celebrated. Bitty & Beau’s Coffee proudly employs 400+ individuals with disabilities nationwide.”

Located at 110 Franklin Ave., the shop not only has a strong mission statement, but it also offers a great array of coffee, making it the perfect stop for your late-night study fuel or early-morning wake-up cup.

5. Street Dog Cafe

Want a puppy-friendly coffee shop? Look no further. Street Dog Cafe offers homemade treats and drinks and welcomes customers to bring their dogs into the shop. While the cafe offers coffee, matcha, tea and espresso, it also provides a wide array of desserts and bakery items such as bread pudding, kolaches and banana bread.

Take a trip down to Street Dog Cafe with your pooch and enjoy a cup of coffee and a delicious homemade bakery item. The cafe is located at 406 Elm Ave.