Fountain Mall tabling has gone too far

By Camie Jobe | Photographer

“You! Yes, you! With the brown hair and blue jacket!”

These are the sounds of the plaza between the Bill Daniel Student Center and Carroll Sciences Building. The tree-lined area of campus boasts iconic views of Fountain Mall and Pat Neff, yet there is more to the landscape. The scene is filled with overflowing tables, T-shirts for sale, students advocating for their cause and other organizations searching for their newest members. The row has strayed further and further away from learning about different philanthropies and new organizations and instead has been replaced with total chaos.

Many of these organizations are great groups with fantastic causes, yet the hollering drives away from the main purpose, and with that, potential members and supporters. Earl Young’s Team, an organization fighting to “defend blood cancer through donor awareness” tries to recruit college-aged donors, as they have the highest success rate amongst that age group. As someone who is an active supporter of Earl Young’s Team, the call-outs and over-the-top energy often makes me shy away from approaching the table. Similarly, I am sure many people had questions about smashing cars on Fountain Mall last spring, yet there is a fear of stepping too close to the action and being unable to step away.

Many of these organizations are firm believers that this is the way to recruit, yet I believe there is another way. While tabling still needs attention-grabbing methods to attract new people, there is no need to yell, scream or rope people into conversation to do so. No one should leave Fountain Mall feeling as if they were ambushed, bamboozled or forced to have a conversation. Instead, recruiting efforts should be focused on attracting students through quality conversation, eye-catching graphics and students genuinely wanting to join.

When the tablers are your friends, it is easy to join in the chaos and take part in that. However, there is no award for the loudest or most vocal organization. On paper, tabling is a way to spread the word about your organization and what you stand for. Next time you table for an organization, remember that this isn’t a competition. Most people are going to class and the last thing they need is to be yelled at on the way to organic chemistry.