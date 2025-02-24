A&L Tunesday: Feb. 25

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

We’re officially one Tunesday closer to spring break. Keep on sticking it out. In the meantime, here are some pop and indie hits from this weekend to keep you going.

“bloodonmyhands” by Tate McRae ft. Flo Milli (Feb. 19)





Tate fans, please don’t come for me. I’ve never been much of a fan, but I have to admit this duo is so iconic. Not to mention, many of the tracks off McRae’s recent album, “So Close To What,” are undeniably bops. The way McRae admits defeat in “bloodonmyhands” and then proceeds to pick herself up and dust herself off is admirable. Oh, how the tables turn! Enter Flo Milli, and you’ve got yourself a hit.

Read more about McRae’s new album here.

“Coffin Change” by Wallows (Feb. 20)





This single by Wallows is quick, catchy and depressing. Minnette sings of “pinching all my pennies” and questions “If time will outrun me / why do I still run?” As someone who is more than ready for spring break — amen to that, Dylan.

On a more serious note, I admire how the pacing of the song reflects the pace of typical day-to-day life. The quickness of the drums and riffs throughout most of the verse and chorus seem to represent that even if life might not seem to have much meaning in a particular moment, time keeps flying when it’s busy. However, when life slows down, that’s when those deeper, more meaningful questions arise.

I’m excited to hear more from Wallows in their EP, “More,” dropping on March 28. To catch Wallows live, check out their upcoming tour dates.

“Dream Woman” by Suki Waterhouse (Feb. 20)





Suki is serving sultry and haunting in her first single of 2025, with a music video to match. This is one of my favorites from Waterhouse so far, specifically because she leans into a darker, more echoey style, complemented by harp-like strings throughout. The lyrics are nothing too tricky to pick apart. Instead, they are quite straightforward and simplistic, which suits the song’s passionate mood — almost as if she’s singing in a trance.