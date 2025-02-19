Waco man arrested after report of $45,000 financial scam

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Adrian Alberto Monjaras was arrested after a report was made that he was attempting to collect $45,000 from an elderly woman, according to Waco PD Public Information Officer Cierra Shipley.

Monjaras was taken into custody on Feb. 10, where officers responded to a reported financial scam, according to the affidavit. A family member had called 9-1-1 after suspecting Monjaras was trying to take money from 86-year-old Mary Cisneros.

Officers arrived to find Monjaras in a gray sedan. As he attempted to leave the scene, Monjaras told officers he was there to pick up a package containing approximately $45,000 in cash, according to Officer Jonathan Alexander.

“I then contacted Cisneros where she told me that two to three years ago, her computer stopped working when she was paying bills online,” Alexander said.

Cisneros’ bank, Sunflower Bank, then called to notify her that her bank account was compromised.

She later informed police that she had been manipulated over several years by individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Department of Treasury, the affidavit said. She was told her identity had been stolen and that providing money would help her obtain a new identity.

Additionally, the scammers convinced Cisneros to max out credit cards, withdraw $35,000 from her Roth IRA and take $8,000 from another investment account under the guise of protecting her funds, according to Alexander. She was also persuaded to apply for a $100,000 home equity loan and consider selling her home.

​​“The unknown suspects told Cisneros that if she provided $50,000 in U.S. currency, they would help her get a new identity and provide a down payment on a new home for her,” the affidavit said.

However, a family member intervened and called the police before she could hand over the money.

After officers read Monjaras his Miranda rights, he admitted he knew the package he was collecting contained money, Alexander said. Monjaras claimed to work for a company called “Drone Masters,” which facilitates financial transactions for Ukraine. He then stated he previously lived in Ukraine and had received cash payments from a man named “John” for similar transactions, according to Alexander.

The investigation is ongoing, and Waco PD urges residents to remain vigilant against financial scams targeting elderly individuals, saying that anyone with information on similar incidents should contact law enforcement.