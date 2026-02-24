Waco PD responds to gunshots Sunday morning at The Grove

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

In the early morning hours Sunday, the Waco Police Department responded to a report of gunshots fired in the parking lot of The Grove at Waco, an apartment complex on University Parks Drive.

According to a statement from The Grove, the suspected gunshots were related to a party held by residents.

“The safety and security of our residents remain our highest priorities,” the statement reads. “We will not tolerate violent conduct and will take swift action to exclude from the community any individual who threatens the safety of others, including a resident responsible for hosting guests that threatens our collective safety.”

Cierra Shipley, Public Information Officer for Waco PD, said police received a call at 12:01 a.m. related to a “civil disturbance.” Shipley said no injuries were reported and there was at least one arrest.

Dallas sophomore Meer Sunil Patel, a resident at The Grove, said he witnessed the incident from his third-floor window.

“I was in my room, it was around 12,” Patel said. “We hear four bangs … I just thought it was my roommate knocking on the walls or something.”

In their statement, The Grove assured residents that no injuries or property damage had been reported.

“The shots happened in building six; we’re in building seven,” Patel said. “We share the same parking lot, so we were just looking out the window watching with our lights off.”

Patel said that after several individuals left the parking lot, Waco PD arrived on scene.

“After that, the cops came here and we talked to [them],” Patel said. “I showed [them] a video of everything that happened.”

The Grove urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious or threatening activity to law enforcement.