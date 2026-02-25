McLennan County moves forward with $50 million jail remodel

By Emma Falk | Reporter

McLennan County is undertaking a $50 million remodel of the former county jail into a new justice center that will include additional courtrooms and office space, aiming to reduce overcrowding and case backlogs. Construction is already underway, with completion expected by late 2026 to 2027.

The remodeling project comes as the county struggles with space shortages at the 124-year-old main courthouse, which has become increasingly strained as the local population continues to grow. Keith Vaughan, former Waco police officer and adjunct political science professor, said the rising number of cases has made delays unavoidable.

“We’ve grown considerably since I’ve started, so the case log has gotten longer, of course,” Vaughan said.

Fort Worth sophomore Tierra Varela said population growth also affects how quickly cases move through the courts.

“With the population growth, that means evidently crime is going to grow, and wait times in the court can be a very big hassle,” Varela said.

Additional courtrooms are expected to help handle the growing number of civil and criminal cases while also providing more space for legal records and court-related offices. Rather than building an entirely new facility, the county chose to remodel the existing jail, which is more cost-efficient and keeps necessary services located in downtown Waco near the current courthouse.

The project began Feb. 24, 2025, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 3, 2027, at the latest. The estimated cost of the renovation is $53,934,465. Plans include adding new courtrooms, associated offices, district clerk offices, probation offices, hot checks and facility services.

These additions aren’t just about improving the appearance of the building, but also about addressing practical issues within the local justice system. When there aren’t enough courtrooms, judges or space for hearings, court backlogs occur. With more courtrooms, more cases can be heard simultaneously, which reduces delays, Vaughan said.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating for the victims because they want justice and they feel like they’re not getting it when their cases are delayed,” Vaughan said. “Witnesses can forget things or even disappear if they move off, and no one knows how to find them. There have been cases where a witness couldn’t be found, and that’s going to be a problem for the prosecutors. The longer a case is between when it has been committed and being prosecuted, the harder it’s going to be to prosecute.”

In addition to adding more courtroom space, newer and more modern courtrooms may also make cases easier to understand. Vaughan said updated layouts and technology can help juries follow evidence more clearly.

“It would make it easier for the jury to do the guilty or innocence decision if they’re able to see things in a more orderly manner and help them understand a case,” Vaughan said.

He also noted that older courthouses often struggle to keep up with modern courtroom technology.

“With the technology the way it is nowadays, it is constantly evolving,” Vaughan said. “A lot of courthouses have older setups, and it’s not as easy for the jury to understand or see the illustrations in an old environment, especially with new technology like three-dimensional crime scene scanners.”

Overall, the jail remodeling project is intended to help the justice system better adjust to the area’s growing population. While the cost of the renovation is significant, county officials argue that updating older buildings can reduce long-term repair expenses and allow cases to move through the courts more efficiently.