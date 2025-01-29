Review: The best is yet to come: ‘Balloonerism’ marks Mac’s grand finale

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Photo Editor

The long-awaited “Balloonerism,” along with a corresponding short film, dropped on Jan. 27, marking this as Mac Miller’s seventh and possibly final album. The album is composed of recordings done by the late artist in 2013 and 2014. “Balloonerism” explores the tragedy of human expectations of reality and the battle of facing your past, present and future. Here are some of my favorite songs from the album, analyzed.

“DJ’s Chord Organ (feat. SZA)“

SZA’s feature on this album is reminiscent of her earlier work, like her EP “Z,” and how far she has come in her music career. SZA has mentioned Mac being the first person she met while moving to Los Angeles and this album showcases some of her vocals. The song incorporated an actual chord organ from Daniel Johnston which was acquired by Miller in fall of 2013. The lofi beat distracted me from the fact that the song is about someone getting high and getting sucked into the pressures of addiction. “I know you miss your lifetime” feels haunting, alluding to the nature of Mac’s lifestyle in this time period.

“Friendly Hallucinations“

This track introduces us to a world of growing up and using drugs as a way to get away from the realness, inviting us into a period of escapism and self-reflection. “And if love is just a fantasy, then what’s the problem if you fall in love with fantasy?” highlights the human desire to find a deeper meaning in everything, as well as the tragedy of us not accepting life as is. This song is an utter reflection of the battle between the mind and reality. The song, much like his other work around this time, is Miller unraveling his thought processes.

“Excelsior“

“Excelsior” is a Latin word that means “higher,” a meaning which suggests trying to grasp the need for more life. The song talks about children growing up too fast and not letting go of their inner child. Mac has a theme in his work to incorporate a child’s point of view where he struggles to transition into adulthood — how he stays true to himself.

“Rick’s Piano“

This song was definitely in my top three most-played on this album. This track serves as a tranquil mindset for Mac and sets the tone for a possible new beginning. The figure of “Rick” creates a sense of peace and sadness and that not everything is fixed in your life. Emotions will overcome you but there is peace in knowing you’ll be okay. “The best is yet to come” follows up about thoughts of death and paints the scene of spiraling emotions on what comes next in life. Maybe death is the sweet release from a harsh reality.

“Tomorrow Will Never Know“

Depression and self-doubt are heavily displayed throughout this 11 minutes and 54 seconds filled with the overthinking of life, death and the fearof past, present and future.

“The lake’s frozen over, look down at yourself / What’s starin’ back doesn’t please you.”

I feel like a lot of people can relate to this line because we truly don’t know where we will end up. What is all the hard work for? Paying homage to The Beatles’ song “Tomorrow Never Knows,” aimed at a light-hearted feel to get out of the trenches, Miller created the opposite effect and validates the “in limbo” feeling.

“Balloonerism” still carries the same feel as Mac’s other albums but is different in the sense that it probably won’t be liked by your average Joe. Instead, you might relate more if you are going through some of the experiences that are highlighted in the songs. This album was leaked a few years ago, but I am glad I listened to it once officially released.

This album is a great finale of the late Mac Miller’s work. His experimental sounds and vulnerability within his lyrics create a safe place. Miller’s innovative taste and drive to create something different gives me hope for the future of music. After listening to the same three albums for the past six months, I’m happy to say I have a fourth one in the rotation.