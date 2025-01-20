America, it’s time we set aside our pride for peace

By Kristy Volmert | Staff Writer

Whether you consider yourself liberal or conservative, one thing is for certain — it really shouldn’t matter. We are all just trying to navigate the bipolar political system while trying to express our own beliefs without being attacked for them. Our society forces everything from political figures and media companies into one of two political categories. It’s become an unstoppable battle that should never have begun.

Our progression toward such extremes is slowly deteriorating society’s ability to debate respectfully, make compromises, disagree peacefully and separate political views from personal reputations. What matters is that partisanship has fueled a fire in our country that nobody knows how to put out.

Honestly, I don’t care who you voted for. It doesn’t make you any worse of a person if you voted all Republican or all Democrat. No two people have the same beliefs on everything. We shouldn’t label people, assume their views, tell them the “right” way to vote, assign personality traits based on stereotypes and inevitably make them an enemy.

It is wonderful to watch two people with completely different views on religion or policy openly discuss their differences and why they believe something to be true. To see it done with grace and understanding is particularly rare these days. We must acknowledge that it’s more important to establish peace than right versus wrong.

Pride is a driving force behind the problem. We all want to think what we stand for is “right” and the other side is “wrong.” Allowing pride to consume us turns us against each other and creates enemies. This has caused a lot of petty and unnecessary tension that the next generation of leaders will need to work hard to overcome.

Opinions grant us individuality and help us make our voices heard. Not everyone who is sharing an opinion that is different from yours is arguing with you. Nobody is attacking you just because they disagree with you. And even if they are, why engage with childish behavior? Listen to others, share your voice — but, if someone stirs up excessive conflict or makes it personal, just walk away in peace. Let it be.

Peace can come when we stop labeling everyone’s worldviews.

We start our own war by letting pride and the desire to be “right” block the way to the peace we all want. Our society often forgets that right and wrong and left and right are not the purpose of politics. It’s about working together and finding the best solution. There isn’t always a right or wrong answer. Life is more complicated than that.

If someone stands for something opposite from you, so be it. You can peacefully disagree. But does that make them any less of a person?

It doesn’t and it never should.