What to Do in Waco Christmas Edition: Dec. 6-12

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Waco. This week’s edition of What to Do in Waco is chock-full of holiday activities that will spark your Christmas spirit. To counter the stress and studying of finals, step out of the library and into these local happenings, transporting you to a winter wonderland of fun.

Waco Wonderland Tree Lighting & Fireworks | Dec. 6 | 7-10 p.m. | Heritage Square, 300 Austin Ave. | Kickstarting Christmas in Waco is this annual event featuring tree lighting, fireworks, photos with Santa and more. This event is free to attend, in addition to food trucks and a holiday market which will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

A Baylor Christmas | Dec. 6 | 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Waco Hall, 624 Speight Ave. | $10-35 tickets | Join in singing classic Christmas carols and choruses with the choirs and orchestra of Baylor School of Music. The magic of this annual event will be amplified with its new home in the iconic Waco Hall. Get your tickets while they last.

It’s A Wonderful Life: The Musical | Dec. 6 | 7:30-10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $22-25 tickets | This beloved Christmas story played on stages through the decades takes on a new life with Waco Civic Theatre’s musical rendition. This show will continue through the middle of December, so don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind theatre experience.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Dec. 7 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Dec. 7 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Earle-Napier-Kinnard Candlelight Tour | Dec. 7 | 6-9 p.m. | Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S 4th St. | $10 tickets | If you’re a lover of all things old-fashioned and antique, what better way to celebrate the season than a candlelit tour through one of Waco’s beautiful historical buildings? Enjoy the charm of this nearly two-century old house accompanied by friends and family as you are waited on with refreshments. Purchase your tickets here.

Caroling at the Carillon | Dec. 9 | 5-6 p.m. | Pat Neff Hall | Caroling is for the most part a lost art, but this Christmas tradition lives on through this Baylor event. Lows in the 50s are expected, so make sure to bundle up for this musical journey.

Hallmark Christmas Improv Show | Dec. 12 | 6:30-9 p.m. | Texas Music Cafe, 110 S 6th St. | $12 tickets | If you enjoy picking fun at a good cliché, this is the event for you. This Thursday night show put on by Three Guys and a Beer is sure to incite laughter and merriment. Get your tickets for this event here.