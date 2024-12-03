4 Bears selected to All-Big 12 teams ahead of NCAA tournament

By Nate Maki | Sports Writer

Just days after being named the No. 4 seed in the Lower Right Regional of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament, Baylor volleyball has had four players selected to the All-Big 12 teams, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

Senior outside hitter Elise McGhee was chosen unanimously to the All-Big 12 first team, finishing the regular season with 395 kills and a hitting percentage of .238, continuing her streak of honors after earning Offensive Player of the Week in early November as well as recording her 1000th career kill. Alongside McGhee, senior libero Lauren Briseño, graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier and junior opposite hitter Allie Sczech were each named to the All-Big 12 second team.

“It’s just a testament to this team’s success,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We came out really strong in that back half, and we’ve been so united in that.”

Briseño recorded her 1000th career dig this season as well as her 80th career ace, placing her among the top five in career aces for the Bears (22-7).

“It means so much to me, honestly,” Briseño said. “I’ve always wanted to be the best version of myself for my team. Rewards will come at the end, but it truly is a blessing. This coaching staff has poured so much into me.”

In her first year with the Bears, Barrett Frazier racked up 849 assists. The Auburn transfer recorded 17 double-doubles and was the first player in the Big 12 to secure a triple double since 2022 with her performance against Iowa State on Oct. 30.

Sczech finished the year third on the team in kills (235), highlighted by a career-high 16 kills performance against Minnesota in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

“[Barrett Frazier] really is a ‘Jackie-of-all trades,’” McGuyre said. “She’s blocked well for us, she’s dug well for us, and she’s served for us. She may not be number one in any of those categories, but she is certainly above average in all of those. She’s a top-of-the-line competitive leader. Sczech is really just starting to hit her stride, she’s been a quiet, reliable threat for us all season, and they’re both great to have going into the tournament.”

As the team pivots to the postseason, McGuyre said that hosting the first and second rounds of the tournament brings a lot less anxiety. The Bears have a 16-3 record at home, and the last time they hosted the first and second rounds in 2022, they won both matches, sweeping SFA and taking down Rice.

“I really think continuing our routine in our own gym is a huge advantage,” Briseño said. “I’m just really grateful to be at home, I get emotional thinking about my last few matches in [the Ferrell Center]. Being able to play with these girls by my side is something that I am really grateful for.”

Baylor volleyball will start its tournament run on Thursday against Wofford (23-8). First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

“I love this time of year,” sophomore outside hitter Kendal Murphy said. “This is where you want to be your best throughout the season. All the teams are back to 0-0 now, and we get to play people we haven’t seen before, and it’s all really exciting. This is really our chance to put all our work on display.”