Baylor softball loses finale against Iowa State, preps for Big 12 Championship

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Baylor softball looked to cap off the regular season on a high note, coming just short in a 4-3 loss to Iowa State Sunday at the Cyclone Sports Complex in Ames, Iowa.

The Bears picked up momentum on Friday evening, run-ruling the Cyclones 10-0 but suffered a 2-1 loss on Saturday to even the season. With the loss on Sunday, Baylor moves to 26-26 on the season and 11-13 in conference play.

Iowa State proved early on in the game on Sunday that there would be no room for error from Baylor. A 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning due to a passed ball put the Bears in a position to shift the narrative in the second.

Senior infielder Presleigh Pilon and junior infielder Amber Toven brought the tone up, with both players singling to put two on with two out. To continue the upward momentum, freshman catcher Averie Waddell singled down the left field line to bring home both runners and help the Bears take a 2-1 lead.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Sadie Ross dealt 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — two of which were earned — on four hits and two strikeouts. The teams continued trading zeros into the bottom of the fourth inning when Iowa State evened the game with a solo home run.

The tie was short-lived as the green and gold retook the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Junior outfielder Brooklyn Carter helped jumpstart the Bears with a double. Carter then stole third and scored on a double off the bat of senior infielder Shaylon Govan to put Baylor on top 3-2.

However, just as Baylor did, Iowa State wasted no time responding. Ross allowed a one-out double, and head coach Glenn Moore turned to senior left-handed pitcher Lillie Walker. Walker induced a groundout, but a single and a throwing error plated the tying run. After a hit by pitch, Iowa State slapped in the go-ahead run with another single.

The Bears attempted to regain their momentum in the sixth with the help of Cran and Toven, who laced back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, but with a caught stealing mixed in, the next five Baylor batters were retired and Iowa State clinched a 4-3 win.

Up next, the green and gold will be the No. 8 seed in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship, taking on No. 9 seed Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Okla.