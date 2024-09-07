Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Wednesday, September 11

    Bears bury Gophers: No. 23 Baylor volleyball takes down No. 18 Minnesota, 3-2

    Grant MorrisonBy Updated: Sports No Comments3 Mins Read
    Graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier lays out during No. 23 Baylor volleyball's 3-2 win over No. 18 Minnesota Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    By Grant Morrison | Sports Writer

    It came down to the very last point for No. 23 Baylor volleyball in its five set, 3-2, win over No. 18 Minnesota after taking the second, 25-16, third, 25-21, and fifth sets, 16-14, in the first game of the Big Ten/Big 12 challenge Friday night at the Ferrell Center.

    The Golden Gophers (2-1), fresh off a win against No. 1 Texas, did not make it easy for the Bears (5-0), attacking early and often to jump out to an early lead. After starting the first set 10-5, Baylor came out of their first timeout with a 5-1 streak, but narrowly dropped the first set by two points, 25-23.

    Senior outside hitter Elise McGhee rises up for the kill during No. 23 Baylor volleyball's 3-2 victory over No. 18 Minnesota Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
    Senior outside hitter Elise McGhee rises up for the kill during No. 23 Baylor volleyball's 3-2 victory over No. 18 Minnesota Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    The Bears were in control for most of the second set, starting hot with an 8-1 run before finishing 25-16. Senior outside hitter Elise McGhee was a force of nature with 18 kills and four service aces. She lobbed the ball some 30 feet in the air before each serve, keeping the Golden Gophers on their back heels and forcing them to readjust.

    The third set was a contentious affair, with neither team leading by more than three points until the Bears won the set 25-21. Setter Jackie Barrett Frazier, a graduate transfer from Auburn, played her role to perfection with 42 assists and 26 digs topped off by six kills of her own.

    Minnesota dominated the fourth, taking it 25-17 while Baylor struggled defensively. The Golden Gophers exploited gaps on the other side of the net, their attacks consistently finding wood between defenders.

    Now at 5-0, No. 23 Baylor volleyball is off to it's best start to a season under head coach Ryan McGuyre across his nine-year tenure at the helm. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
    Now at 5-0, No. 23 Baylor volleyball is off to it's best start to a season under head coach Ryan McGuyre across his nine-year tenure at the helm. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    The tie-breaking final set was a thriller — the green and gold leapt to an early lead, with junior opposite hitter Allie Sczech and sophomore opposite hitter Kendal Murphy delivering kill after kill, tallying up 16 and 11, respectively.

    “[She’s] been the heart and soul of us,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said of Sczech. “There’s something special about this team, for sure.”

    The vaunted Golden Gophers refused to go without a fight, and rallied to tie the Bears at 14. Coming down to the wire, it was junior middle blocker Alicia Andrew who delivered the final kill, her seventh of the night to go along with five blocks.

    Redshirt junior middle blocker Alicia Andrew (18) and graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier (13) celebrate during No. 23 Baylor volleyball's five set win against No. 18 Minnesota Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer
    Redshirt junior middle blocker Alicia Andrew (18) and graduate setter Jackie Barrett Frazier (13) celebrate during No. 23 Baylor volleyball's five set win against No. 18 Minnesota Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Mesha Mittanasala | Photographer

    With the win, the Bears improved to 5-0, their best start to a season during McGuyre’s nine-year tenure.

    Baylor will face off with No. 6 Wisconsin (1-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Center.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.