A&L Tunesday: Nov. 12

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The tortured artist takes the stage for this week’s Tunesday. If you’re experiencing loss of love this week, tune in for some resonance with these somber artists and perhaps a good cry. Hopefully next week is a bit cheerier, but for now, these sad songs kind of slap.

“Songs” by half•alive, Jordana (Nov. 8)

Themes of impermanence and loss are brought to life through bittersweet memories and this collaboration between half•alive and Jordana. This song encourages savoring love and good times “while it lasts” to the tune of gentle strings and saxophone riffs. Sad but soothing, this song is a good, healing listen.

“Better” by Phoebe Alice Lou (Nov. 8)

This seemingly feel-good release by indie queen Alice Phoebe Lou takes on an almost Clairo-esque feel, attesting to the revival of jazzy soft-rock inspired by the Atlanta singer, which is fitting considering she just performed with Clairo on the Charm tour. The story starts on a high note, the singer anxiously awaiting a hook-up at a party, but slowly leads into the realization that she’s “better” off without him.

“Don’t Let Me Go” by Jorja Smith (Nov. 8)

Mournful and desperate are two adequate terms to describe Jorja Smith’s new release “Don’t Let Me Go.” This song has lyrics that could have been the lines of a tragic ballad in a poetry book a hundred years ago, singing of searching the sea and drifting apart. I love the acoustic scritch-scratch sound of this song paired with Maverick Sabre on backup vocals. While it creates a soulful feel, it strays from Jorja’s typical R&B groove to something more folksy, which was a pleasant surprise.