What to Do in Waco: Nov. 8-14

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

It seems things in Waco have slowed down a bit. This week’s version of What to Do in Waco consists of markets, swapping and a one-night show with Southern gay icon Danae Hays. In the meantime, here are some weekend Waco happenings to keep you occupied.

Discover Waco Business & Craft Expo | Nov. 9 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road | Get a head start on your holiday gift scouting by paying a visit to St. Jerome on Saturday. Here, you can shop to your heart’s content among over 70 unique local businesses and food trucks, with door prizes included!

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Nov. 9 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Free Coffee Tasting & Cupping | Nov. 9 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave. | Who doesn’t love free coffee? Come on down to Lighthouse Coffee to find your new favorite brew and maybe even a bag of beans to take home with you!

Danae Hays: The First Time Tour | Nov. 9 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | $30-$50 tickets | Social media sensation Danae Hays will be in Waco on Saturday night — don’t miss her! Prepare for parody and comedic characters galore in this one-night show. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Buy your tickets here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Nov. 9 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Swap Don’t Shop | Nov. 10 | 5-8 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Swapping is the new thrifting! Find new fits and get rid of your old ones all in one trip with this clothing swap event at Cultivate 7Twelve. Bring anything from shirts to shoes to trade.