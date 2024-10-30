Baylor football set for blackout battle with TCU

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

Looking to claim a three-game winning streak for the first time since 2022, Baylor football will host its first “blackout” since 2016. On the 10 year anniversary of the Bears’ 61-58 victory over TCU, the green and gold will take on their rivals at 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Under head coach Dave Aranda, the Bears (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) are winless against their in-state rivals and have just one win in the last nine clashes between the teams. TCU (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) beat the Bears by only two points in 2021, one point in 2022 and then a whopping 25 points a year ago. But to keep the rivalry going, new Bears are ready to make their mark on The Revivalry.

“That’s something I’ve been talking to the team about. Even though I haven’t played in this, we should have a chip on our shoulder,” junior offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion said. “We haven’t won in five years and won one in 10 years. That’s pretty embarrassing when it comes to the rivalry aspect. So this year, we’re looking to change that.”

After double-digit wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma State, the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson has fueled the Baylor offense. Since taking over in Week 3, Robertson has completed a pass to 13 different targets and thrown the most touchdown passes of any Big 12 quarterback in conference play.

“When it is the way it is right now, I think everyone feels they got a piece and a part of scoring points and winning games, and so it’s a more positive and probably better environment moving forward,” Aranda said.

While the passing game has been a strength for the Bears throughout the season, a three-headed monster in the backfield has emerged. Behind redshirt freshman Bryson Washington, sophomore Dawson Pendergrass and junior Richard Reese, the green and gold have tallied 598 rushing yards in the past two games. The mark is the highest in back-to-back conference games since 2016.

“We should finish the rest of our games out the same way, be explosive in the run game and [it] will open up the pass. And the pass compliments the run game,” Washington said.” I just feel like those two things correlate with each other and we need both of them.”

The Horned Frogs are coming off a 35-34 win over Texas Tech and will also be in search of a three-game winning streak on Saturday. Both Baylor and TCU sit tied for second in the Big 12 in touchdowns (34), while the Frogs have averaged 32.5 points per game behind the No. 1 passing offense in the Big 12 (333.0 passing yards per game).

“They have a lot of elite guys and an elite receiver group. It’s going to be our job to stop them,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Keaton Thomas said. “We’ve got to come out strong, start fast and hinder the receivers. If we do that, I think we’ll have a really good chance of winning this game.”

Even on a two-game winning streak, Thomas and the Baylor defense has kept the memories of tough early losses at the front of their mind. Looking to use the tough start as motivation and experience, the Bears want to go with the flow and let the game come to them.

“We understood that when we were losing games, we were only a couple plays away from winning, and when we’re winning, we were only a couple of plays away from taking care of business,” Thomas said. “We can’t get too high, we can’t get too low. We’ve got to stay level-headed, humble and ready to work every day.”

The Bears wore their new anthracite uniforms during a 31-3 rout of Air Force on Sept. 14, but the game was dubbed “Mission Black Ops” for Baylor’s Salute to Service Weekend. Baylor Athletics “encouraged” fans to wear black for the promotion but at no point called the game a “blackout.”

With the title back for the first time since 2016, the green and gold are cashing in on wearing black as it fuels their excitement for the contest.

“I feel like you can feel the fans love it when we’re in black,” Washington said. “The Air Force game, it was just a different environment for me. I’ve never felt it before. It felt good. We needed it.”

In addition to the “blackout” theme, Baylor Athletics will honor the players from the 2013 and 2014 Big 12 Championship teams. The University will only host players from those teams as the coaching staff led by former head coach Art Briles was left off the invitation list. The players are planning to host a closed-to-the-public event with coaches, including Briles, at George’s on Saturday afternoon before tailgating, according to KWTX.

Aranda paid for suites for all of the players to enjoy the game on Saturday and was excited Baylor had the opportunity to honor the first Big 12 Championship football teams wearing the green and gold.

“It’s going to be really cool. I know a fair amount of them, just through my experience here,” Aranda said. “But I remember watching those games. I remember the excitement that goes on, and I know there’s a great love here in the community for those teams and players. It’ll be exciting to have them back.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium, with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.