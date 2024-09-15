Second half spark propels Baylor football past Air Force, 31-3

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

WACO, Texas – After forfeiting three fumbles and controlling the ball for just 5:55 in the first half, Baylor football erupted with energy for 25 second-half points as redshirt junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson propelled the Bears past Air Force, 31-3, Saturday night at McLane Stadium.

In the second-half scoring spree, redshirt freshman running back Bryson Washington scored the first touchdown of his career in the first start of his career, junior running back Richard Reese found the end zone for the first time in nearly a year and Robertson scored the second rushing touchdown of his career in the green and gold.

All of that happened, though, after three different Bears (2-1) coughed up the ball in the first half.

“We were hurting ourselves. Once we got all that cleaned up, we were ready to play ball. That fumble hurt because like, fumbling before you get your first touchdown, that’s all I could think about. I was like, ‘Man.’ And then when I got back out there, it made me more hungry for that, and I wanted to get the offense started,” Washington said.

The win snapped head coach Dave Aranda and the Bears’ (2-1) nine-game home losing streak against FBS opponents and got revenge for their 2022 Armed Forces Bowl loss to the Falcons (1-2).

“The fight of the team was good. I think it’s really been every week now that we’ve been able to see that,” Aranda said. “I’m most proud of the fight of all of it and the care factor there. I thought that was on display.”

Robertson earned the start at quarterback in place of sixth-year senior Dequan Finn, who missed the game due to a shoulder injury. The redshirt junior started four games in 2023 and was engaged in a battle for the starting job before Aranda ultimately gave the gig to Finn.

The 6-foot-4-inch signal caller made the most out of his opportunity, completing 18 of 24 passes for a career-high 248 yards and a rushing touchdown.

“A lot of people don’t know too much about him. He’s a quiet dude. He’s down to earth. I love everything about Sawyer,” Washington said. “He kept me out of my head when I was going through my troubles. He’s a great leader.”

While Baylor’s offense struggled in the first half, the defense roamed the field for 24:05 with contagious energy. The Bears held Air Force to just 3.4 yards per carry with just two completions on the night.

“The sheer size of them is what’s impressive. To be that old and to be that big. They’re very, very good defensively,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said.

Sixth-year senior linebacker Matt Jones led the Bears defensively with 11 tackles, his sixth career game with double-digit tackles. As a captain in the last matchup between the two squads, Jones’ big day on this hot night was even sweeter.

“We knew what kind of team that was coming in to play us, especially coming off of two years ago when we played them in the bowl game,” Jones said. “We came in this game saying we need to get our get-back. It wasn’t something to take lightly. … We came out, we started fast and I think that’s what led us to get this W.”

After an Aranda pep talk, it took Baylor just 2:15 to score in the second half with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped off by Washington’s 19-yard touchdown run. After a three-and-out for the Falcons, Robertson charged his Bears downfield and plunged into the end zone from six yards out to extend Baylor’s lead to 20-3 with 8:04 left to play in the third quarter.

“In the second half, we came out with some fire, we came out with some juice,” Jones said. “I talked to Sawyer at the half, and he’s telling them, ‘We need you. We need you just as much as y’all need us. And it’s the team, it’s the team, it’s not one side of the ball. No one’s here to blame.’

“And we just needed them more than anything and they came out and they did it. They proved to everyone that they have that juice and what it takes to go out and win.”

Redshirt junior kicker Isaiah Hankins gave the Bears a 23-3 lead with a 24-yard field goal 1:58 into the third quarter after an eight-play drive. Hankins drilled a 46-yarder to open the scoring in the first quarter after the Bears blocked a punt and picked up good field position. He added another 51-yarder in the first half but missed his final attempt from 44 yards out in the fourth quarter.

The Baylor rushing attack was led by Washington, who tallied 106 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Washington became the first Baylor running back to clear the century mark since Reese hit triple digits against UCF in Sept. 2023.

“I thought you saw the advantage that we have when we have Bryson Washington in our backfield. He was really a starter going into the season, so to have him back and healthy is a big difference. The violence that he plays with, his vision and his feet, makes a big difference,” Aranda said.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Josh Cameron led the Bears with five catches for 63 yards, while fifth-year senior wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins added four catches for 81 yards. Reese, who gave Baylor a 31-3 lead with a 28-yard touchdown run with 14:50 to play in the fourth quarter, also added eight rushes for 47 yards.

But even after the offensive explosion, the green and gold’s seven fumbles through three games are a red flag for Aranda.

“The ability to hold onto the ball on offense and not get in our way is something we have to do better with. Right now, that’s a big concern. There’s too many turnovers on offense. All of our ability and all of our talent, we needed all those possessions,” Aranda said. “The biggest issue in my eyes was our carelessness with the ball.”

Baylor will be back in action on Saturday to revive a former Big 12 Conference rivalry against Colorado (2-1). The Bears and Buffaloes will clash for the first time since Oct. 16, 2010, with the green and gold holding a 7-9 record all-time against the Buffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo., with the Buffaloes Homecoming game aired on FOX.

“It’s cool to have just the energy in the stadium. All of our people know that, they all feel that. Our recruits that come especially,” Aranda said. “When they see all the energy and the excitement and all of it, I think it sends a really cool message that football is important here and winning is important here. This is what we do and this is how we do it. I think that message was sent today.”