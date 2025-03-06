Local restaurant Huaco Lounge closes abruptly

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

Taped on the entrance of Huaco Lounge, a local Mexican restaurant, is a sign that reads, “Sorry, we are closed! However, we are open at our Union Hall location ‘Huaco Eatery,’ located at 720 Franklin Ave.”

Inside, the lights are off, the shelves are empty and the chairs are gone. Huaco Lounge is officially closed for good.

The restaurant, located just off University Parks Drive, saw a resurgence in business after road construction was completed at the end of summer in 2024, but it was unable to maintain that pace, said owner Sebastian Reyes.

“It’s been a struggle with business,” he said. “When there are games [at Foster Pavilion], it’s pretty good. When there aren’t, there’s one or two tables. Business at that place was really only Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

On top of that, the struggle to find employees hasn’t been any easier, which was another factor in the closure, Reyes said. His main chef recently departed from the restaurant, and that was ultimately the kicker to closing shop.

On some busy nights, a couple of Reyes’ children had to make the 90-minute drive from Dallas just so there would be enough servers at Huaco Lounge.

Though still coming to terms with his restaurant closing, Reyes is breathing a small sigh of relief because of the stress-inducing environment that came with being a restaurant owner.

“It’s going to be better because there’s no more headache for me, with the rent, a lot of bills and new employees,” he said. “I mean, I do everything for that restaurant.”

Not only was Reyes dealing with a lack of both business and employees, but he also made weekly drives up to Dallas because of the lack of food suppliers in Waco. All of that is now in the past, and Reyes says he is excited to focus on his Union Hall location, Huaco Eatery.

“I don’t want to say because I closed Huaco Lounge I am so happy,” he said. “It hurt me, but I feel better.”

Reyes’ optimism stems from managing only one location, allowing him to focus solely on Huaco Eatery. Simply being there and having hands-on involvement has proven essential, he said.

“Last year, Huaco Eatery slowed down because I was not here,” Reyes said. “Now I’m here, business has gone up. I want to continue to do this. I’ll be here all the time.”

The motivation is also shared by Reyes’ son, Alex, who worked as a server and bartender at Huaco Lounge. His role at Huaco Eatery may be different — working cash register and washing dishes — but Alex says the change isn’t going to discourage him.

“It’s a lot different, but I know it’s going to be alright,” he said. “It’s not going to bring me down and cause me to disappear or give up and find something else. I’m still going to stick here.”

Reyes said customers of Huaco Eatery can expect a few menu changes, with the possibilities of new recipes over time, as he continues working to improve the food he offers.

In the distant future, Reyes hopes to open a high-end Mexican restaurant in a bigger city like Dallas, with “Huaco Dine” being a potential name. However, that goal is far down the road, and Alex said they need to ensure Huaco Eatery is well taken care of before expanding again.

“As long as we get the right people and a good manager to keep Huaco Eatery open and steady, we’ll have another restaurant in a bigger city,” he said.

Reyes urges anyone who enjoyed their experience at Huaco Lounge and craves his signature dishes to head over to their Union Hall location if they haven’t already.