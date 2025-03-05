Close Menu
    Baylor women’s golf finishes 15th at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

    Baylor women's golf junior Bridget Boczar shot a 3-over 74 during the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Wednesday in Hilton Head, S.C. Photo Courtesy of Baylor Athletics

    By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

    Baylor women’s golf swung through a challenging field of competitors in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, finishing the event in 15th place at 58-over 911 after the final round on Wednesday in Hilton Head, S.C.

    “Today was a tough day for the Bears,” head coach Jay Goble said following the first day of competition. “I feel like we were prepared and ready to have a great day, but this game humbles you quickly. We will regroup and get ready to have a much better day tomorrow.”

    After a difficult first two days, the Bears carded an 18-over 302 on Wednesday. Senior BaiMai Seema led Baylor with an 11-over 224, good for 41st place. She started the final day with a birdie on No. 11, followed by bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16. After a string of bogeys, her second nine was highlighted by a birdie on No. 8.

    Oakland transfer junior Bridget Boczar, who tied for third in par-3 scoring average, also helped lead the team alongside Seema, as both shot 3-over 74 on Wednesday.

    Boczar led Baylor on the final day with a birdie on the par-4 11th, but that was sandwiched between bogeys at Nos. 10 and 12. While she carded only one par in a seven-hole stretch on her second nine, she finished with birdies at Nos. 2 and 4, ending her week at 15-over 228 and tying for 61st place.

    Senior Sera Hasegawa started the last day with a birdie on No. 10, but she also landed a pair of bogeys on Nos. 14 and 15. She quickly regained momentum with a birdie on No. 16 and shot a 5-over 76 on the final day, tying her for 61st alongside Boczar.

    Freshman Malena Castro and junior Silje Ohma each carded an 8-over 79 on the final day of the tournament. Castro finished in 72nd place at 17-over 231, while Ohma tied for 79th at 21-over 234.

    The Bears will be back in action on March 24-25 to compete in the Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

