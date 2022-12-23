Frozen in time: 2022 Armed Forces Bowl one of coldest bowl games ever

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

It’s 6:30 in the evening on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth. It’s 13 degrees, and the Baylor Bears are ready to receive the kick as die-hard football fanatics are settling into their frozen seats. The stage is set for everyone to endure one of the coldest bowl games in college football history.

With a wind chill of minus 1 degree and over 20 mph wind blowing, these two run-dominant teams were not shy about pounding the rock. By the time the final whistle came, the squads combined for 93 rush attempts and only 30 pass attempts. Air Force’s senior quarterback Haaziq Daniels ran the ball over twice as much as he passed, carrying the ball 15 times and only throwing seven.

“It was cold,” Daniels joked post-win. “My hands were freezing. All of the staff did a great job of making sure we had clothes on. On the sidelines, we had those heated seats, and I think that helped a lot, but it was cold regardless. It was definitely tough.”

Despite the low attendance and even lower temperatures, some Baylor fans didn’t hesitate to make the trip to cheer on the Bears. Class of 1974 alumnus David Wilson and his former Baylor roommate Patrick Malone made the trip from Temple to root for Baylor.

“I’m a season ticket holder and a fanatic Baylor fan,” Wilson said. “I’d be here even if it were pouring down rain, sleet or snow.”

With the majority wearing layers and most accompanied with hand warmers and blankets, fans had a multitude of ways to prepare for the game time conditions — some unbelievably so. Class of 1997 alumnus and current Baylor employee Tim Webb made sure he was bundled up under what looked like most of the Baylor bookstore.

“I actually went out and bought a brand new coat for the game, because my old coat wasn’t thick enough,” Webb said. “I’ve actually got 22 items of clothing on to try and keep me warm. I have five pairs of pants on right now.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be a true Baylor football game without the Golden Wave Band accompanying the team. Despite the weather resulting in some of the group’s instruments freezing, drum major Jeremiah Green said the cold didn’t bring down the band’s charisma. That held true as the section stayed on the move through the final down.

“One thing we always preach is relentless energy,” Green said. “We don’t let the outside elements affect who we are. I don’t have to do anything. This group is amazing; they energize themselves.”