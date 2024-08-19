Dave Aranda, Baylor football name Dequan Finn starting quarterback

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

WACO, Texas – Baylor football is expected to name Toledo transfer sixth-year quarterback Dequan Finn as the team’s starting quarterback, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The 6-foot-2 transfer battled with redshirt junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson throughout spring and fall camp before head coach Dave Aranda landed on naming Finn the team’s QB1. Following the final scrimmage of training camp on Saturday, Aranda had yet to name a starter but said, “our aim is to have (a starting quarterback) prior to Monday, so we’re kind of down to it.”

“Today was a good day. I thought both played well, but the decision is due. Spav (offensive coordinator Jake Spavital) and I and the rest of the offense have got to get together and get that done,” Aranda continued.

Finn was a three-year starter at Toledo, where he posted career totals of 7,074 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, 1,840 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns. In 2023, he won the MAC Most Valuable Player award after helping the Rockets to an 11-3 record and leading the conference in all passing categories. Finn was named to the Golden Arm Watch List and the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List this fall.

“I think the bottom line is the guy that helps us win in the immediacy and the guy that is the most problematic for a defense to defend, and the guy that we can build an offense around (will start). I feel good about both of our guys in that respect. It makes the decision hard,” Aranda said following training camp.

Robertson started four games for the green and gold in 2023 and played in two other games. In his first season in Waco, he was 66-for-117 with two touchdowns and four interceptions. The redshirt junior battled with Finn throughout the offseason, and players noticed his improvement in the Air Raid offense under Spavital. Currently, he is the backup quarterback with two years of eligibility remaining, while Finn will be playing his final year of eligibility in 2024.

The Bears open the season against Tarleton State on Aug. 31 at McLane Stadium.