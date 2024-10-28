Couch vs. desk: The problem with remote work

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

Remote work has become a lasting fixture in many companies since COVID-19, offering flexibility and convenience like never before. And while that sounds like a dream come true, it can also decrease productivity.

When people used to work in offices, they had structure to their day. People would wake up, get dressed, commute and sit at their desks for a specific period of time. But without a separation between work and home, it’s easy for people to lose focus. Maybe some people start their workday later than others because they no longer have to commute. Maybe they take longer breaks because there’s no one around to hold them accountable. Or maybe many people would find themselves doing household chores or sneaking in an episode of a TV show during work hours.

It’s not that remote workers are not holding themselves accountable, but that the environment at home just isn’t built for productivity in the same way an office is. You have fewer boundaries and more distractions. The lack of accountability is a huge factor too. When you’re in an office, there’s pressure all around to stay on task because your colleagues are watching. At home, there’s no one keeping an eye on you, so it’s easier to let things slide.

In addition, isolation shows a decline in motivation. Offices aren’t only about working in a designated space, they’re about interacting with people and being part of a team. Remote work removes a lot of interaction, which can lead to feelings of disconnect and a loss of momentum. It’s easy to become comfortable with doing the bare minimum to get by.

Don’t get me wrong — remote work has a lot of benefits. No commute means more time in your day, and the flexibility lets people handle personal errands or responsibilities without feeling attached to a desk. For some people with long commutes, it can be a lifesaver. But too much freedom can be a bad thing. Without a structured environment, it can lead to procrastination or working in small bursts surrounded by long periods of distraction.

So, is remote work the future or just a temporary trend? I think it depends on the individual and the industry. While some people thrive in remote environments, others need the structure and routine of an office to stay productive. Hybrid work models might be a better option so employees can split their time between home and the office. This way, workers can enjoy the benefits of flexibility without losing the accountability that an office provides.

While remote work isn’t going anywhere, it’s important to be mindful of the challenges it presents.