What your go-to homecoming tradition reveals about you

Homecoming at Baylor University is filled with traditions that are equal parts nostalgia, pride and school spirit.

Whether you’re drawn to the fun of the fraternity floats, the intensity of the bonfire, the intense stakes of the football game or the high-energy Pigskin Revue, your favorite Baylor Homecoming tradition might just reveal a lot about you. Here is a fun look at what your Baylor spirit says about your personality.

Float Parade

If your favorite tradition is the float parade, you’re the kind of person who values creativity, precision and spectacle. These floats aren’t your average homecoming decorations — they’ve been well-thought out and prepared for months. It’s no surprise that someone who loves this tradition enjoys seeing a plan finally come to fruition. You’re likely detail-oriented, work well with a team and enjoy the process of building something memorable — whether it’s an actual float or just a great group project in general. You also appreciate a bit of friendly competition and might have strong artistic abilities. You’re all about celebrating hard work and dedication with a healthy dose of flair.

Bonfire

If your favorite is the iconic Fountain Mall bonfire, you’re probably someone who values community and tradition. You love gathering with friends, family and classmates on the same campus and especially enjoy the fire as the weather finally gets cooler. You thrive in moments of camaraderie and love when you have all of your people gathered in the same place. You might also be a bit nostalgic, finding joy in connecting the past with the present. For you, the bonfire might represent generations of Bears together, or maybe you just think fire is cool!

Football Game vs. Oklahoma State

If the football game is what you look forward to the most, you’re most likely an optimist with a competitive edge. Whether Baylor is up by 20 points or fighting for every yard they can get, you’re rooting for the Bears until the very last second. You’re most likely a go-getter in life, too, and don’t shy away from challenges. When obstacles come up, you see them more as opportunities rather than setbacks. You might also be the one organizing your group of friends to ensure everyone gets tickets, goes to the tailgate and cheers loud enough. You’re not a fair-weather friend or fan, you’re consistent and reliable, even through a football season like this one.

Pigskin Revue

If Pigskin Revue is your go-to Baylor Homecoming event, you probably have a dramatic flair, or at the very least, an appreciation for performance. This showcase of the best acts from Sing is all about talent, precision and storytelling. If that’s what excites you the most, then you’re likely someone who values creativity and self-expression. You might also be a bit of a perfectionist yourself, with a love for the arts or anything that lets you showcase your talents. You’re imaginative, spirited and you love to add a little bit of pizzazz to everything you do.